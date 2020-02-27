IRVING, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Full Year 2019 Highlights

Increased net sales by 3.4% to $1,529.8 million as compared to $1,479.7 million last year

Increased gross profit by 20.7% to $296.4 million as compared to $245.6 million last year

Gross profit margin improved by 280 basis points year-over-year

Net loss for 2019 was $7.3 million, compared to net loss for 2018 of $24.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 20.9% to $203.9 million as compared to $168.7 million last year

Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 improved by 190 basis points year-over-year to 13.3% in 2019, compared to 11.4% in 2018

Generated $146.8 million of operating cash flow in 2019 compared to $27.2 million in 2018, and voluntarily repaid $87 million of long term debt

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Increased net sales by 7.1% to $363.1 million as compared to $339.2 million in the prior year quarter

Increased gross profit by 13.3% to $66.6 million as compared to $58.8 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit margin improved by 100 basis points year-over-year

Net loss of $7.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $41.5 million, compared to net loss of $17.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $32.9 million in the prior year quarter

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, to comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures section of this press release.

Forterra CEO Karl Watson, Jr. commented, “Our fourth quarter results reflect another step forward in our journey to earning a full and fair return on the products we produce and the capital we have deployed. We had a solid finish to the year with increased volume in both of our businesses largely due to favorable weather, continued pricing improvements, and reduced scrap costs in our Water segment. These benefits were partially offset by higher operating expenses reflecting our investments in manufacturing activities to improve future operational efficiencies. As a result, we exceeded our annual earnings and debt reduction targets for the year. Net loss for the year was $7 million compared to our guidance of $35 million to $8 million, Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $204 million compared to our guidance of $180 million to $200 million. Our voluntary debt repayment was $87 million compared to the guidance of $30 million to $85 million. This voluntary debt repayment, combined with required amortization payments, resulted in a $100 million reduction of long-term debt."

Mr. Watson continued, "Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering value to our customers, our employees, and our shareholders by executing on our five primary improvement pillars: safety, plant-level operational discipline, enhanced commercial capabilities, working capital efficiency, and general and administrative expense effectiveness. For 2020, we believe the underlying demand trends remain stable across our geographic footprint. This demand, coupled with execution on our five primary improvement pillars, supports further expansions in our product unit margins. As a result, we expect 2020 net income to be in the range of $2 million to $22 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $210 million to $240 million. In addition, we expect to continue voluntarily paying down debt in the range of $50 million to $100 million during 2020."

Segment Results

Drainage Pipe & Products (“Drainage”) - Key Financial and Operational Statistics:

($ in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 208.6 $ 190.0 $ 894.7 $ 811.5 Gross Profit 36.9 41.1 200.3 174.8 Gross Profit Margin 17.7 % 21.6 % 22.4 % 21.5 % EBITDA 30.0 33.9 171.4 156.7 Adjusted EBITDA 32.1 33.8 180.6 159.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.4 % 17.8 % 20.2 % 19.7 %

Drainage net sales for the fourth quarter increased by 9.8%, or $18.6 million, to $208.6 million as compared to $190.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher shipment volumes driven by more favorable weather conditions compared to last year and higher average selling prices. On a full year basis, Drainage net sales increased by 10.3%, or $83.2 million, to $894.7 million as compared to $811.5 million in 2018. The year-over-year increase was driven by both higher average selling prices and higher shipment volumes.

Drainage gross profit and gross profit margin for the fourth quarter decreased to $36.9 million and 17.7%, respectively, as compared to $41.1 million and 21.6%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $5.4 million non-cash inventory valuation adjustment as we improved our production planning process and demonstrates our commitment to one of our five improvement pillars, working capital efficiency. In addition, we incurred higher operating expenses during the quarter to improve future plant-level operational discipline, another one of our five primary improvement pillars. We anticipate future operating expense levels to be consistent with the first three quarters of the year, and our inventory valuation adjustment is not expected to be repeated in 2020.

Despite the decrease in the fourth quarter, on a full year basis, Drainage gross profit and gross profit margin increased to $200.3 million and 22.4%, respectively, as compared to $174.8 million and 21.5%, respectively, in 2018. Higher shipment volumes contributed to the increase while increased average selling prices more than offset the increase in average cost of sales.

Drainage EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin during the fourth quarter decreased to $30.0 million, $32.1 million and 15.4%, respectively, compared to $33.9 million, $33.8 million and 17.8%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. On a full year basis, Drainage EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to $171.4 million, $180.6 million and 20.2%, respectively, as compared to $156.7 million, $159.7 million, and 19.7%, respectively, in 2018. The fluctuations in EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin generally reflect the same dynamics as discussed in gross profit and gross profit margin.

Water Pipe & Products (“Water”) - Key Financial and Operational Statistics:

($ in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 154.5 $ 149.2 $ 635.0 $ 668.2 Gross Profit 29.5 17.8 96.3 71.5 Gross Profit Margin 19.1 % 11.9 % 15.2 % 10.7 % EBITDA 25.2 15.6 84.4 64.5 Adjusted EBITDA 27.1 15.9 87.0 66.9 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.5 % 10.7 % 13.7 % 10.0 %

Water net sales for the fourth quarter increased by 3.6%, or $5.3 million, to $154.5 million as compared to $149.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by both higher average selling prices and higher shipment volumes. We believe the effects of our customers building inventory in the second half of 2018 are now behind us as evidenced by the increase in our fourth quarter shipment volumes over the prior year quarter. On a full year basis, Water net sales decreased to $635.0 million as compared to $668.2 million in 2018. The year-over-year decrease was driven by lower shipment volumes as discussed in prior quarters, partially offset by higher average selling prices. Backlogs at year-end were higher compared to prior year numbers.

Water gross profit and gross profit margin for the fourth quarter increased to $29.5 million and 19.1%, respectively, as compared to $17.8 million and 11.9%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. On a full year basis, Water gross profit and gross profit margin increased to $96.3 million and 15.2%, respectively, as compared to $71.5 million and 10.7%, respectively, in 2018. These increases were primarily driven by lower input costs, production quality improvements, as well as slightly higher average selling prices.

Water EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin during the fourth quarter increased significantly to $25.2 million, $27.1 million and 17.5%, respectively, compared to $15.6 million, $15.9 million and 10.7%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. On a full year basis, Water EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to $84.4 million, $87.0 million and 13.7%, respectively, as compared to $64.5 million, $66.9 million, and 10.0%, respectively, in 2018. The improvements in EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin reflect the same dynamics as discussed in gross profit and gross profit margin.

Corporate and Other (“Corporate”)

During the fourth quarter, Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA loss were $20.0 million and $17.7 million, respectively, compared to $18.3 million and $16.8 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. On a full year basis, Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA loss were $74.2 million and $63.7 million, respectively, compared to $58.8 million and $57.9 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Consistent with previous quarters, the increase in Corporate Adjusted EBITDA loss reflects our investment in information technology systems and business processes. In addition, the increase in Corporate EBITDA loss in 2019 also included a one-time executive severance payment related to our CEO change.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, we had cash of $34.8 million and an outstanding balance on our senior term loan of $1.1 billion. There were no outstanding borrowings under our $300 million Revolver at year-end. Net cash from operating activities during the year was $146.8 million, compared to $27.2 million in 2018. As a result, during the second half of 2019, we voluntarily repaid $87 million of senior term loan before its maturity. This repayment, combined with the mandatory repayment of $12.5 million, reduced our term loan by $100 million in 2019.

2020 Outlook

Based on our current visibility of the market trends, backlog of existing orders, as well as management’s expectation of the effect of our continued execution on our five improvement pillars, we expect net income for 2020 to be in the range of $2 million to $22 million, and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 to be in the range of $210 million to $240 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million. In addition, we expect to voluntarily repay $50 million to $100 million of our long-term debt.

Key Components of Expected 2020 Cash Flow

($ in millions) Low High Adjusted EBITDA $ 210 $ 240 Working capital 20 30 Cash interest (82 ) (79 ) Cash tax (15 ) (20 ) Tax receivable agreement payment (15 ) (13 ) Capital expenditures (55 ) (45 ) Mandatory amortization (13 ) (13 ) Estimated voluntary debt pay down $ 50 $ 100

FORTERRA, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 unaudited unaudited Net sales $ 363,149 $ 339,155 $ 1,529,752 $ 1,479,712 Cost of goods sold 296,550 280,400 1,233,370 1,234,143 Gross profit 66,599 58,755 296,382 245,569 Selling, general & administrative expenses (56,505 ) (58,260 ) (221,770 ) (209,877 ) Impairment and exit charges (2,197 ) (445 ) (3,520 ) (4,336 ) Other operating income, net 76 2,659 1,094 9,523 (58,626 ) (56,046 ) (224,196 ) (204,690 ) Income from operations 7,973 2,709 72,186 40,879 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (21,250 ) (25,344 ) (94,970 ) (78,337 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 1,334 — 1,708 — Earnings from equity method investee 1,507 2,417 10,466 10,162 Other income, net — — — 6,016 Loss before income taxes (10,436 ) (20,218 ) (10,610 ) (21,280 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 2,760 3,266 3,279 (3,085 ) Net loss $ (7,676 ) $ (16,952 ) $ (7,331 ) $ (24,365 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Net loss $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 64,572 63,965 64,232 63,904





FORTERRA, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,800 $ 35,793 Receivables, net 205,801 198,468 Inventories 238,483 285,030 Prepaid expenses 11,021 7,289 Other current assets 8,890 17,509 Total current assets 498,995 544,089 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 475,575 492,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,253 — Goodwill 508,826 508,193 Intangible assets, net 142,674 183,789 Investment in equity method investee 50,034 50,607 Other long-term assets 3,701 14,407 Total assets $ 1,740,058 $ 1,793,252 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables $ 102,426 $ 114,708 Accrued liabilities 88,839 70,236 Deferred revenue 9,527 9,138 Current portion of long-term debt 12,510 12,510 Current portion of tax receivable agreement 13,145 15,457 Total current liabilities 226,447 222,049 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,085,793 1,176,095 Long-term finance lease liabilities 137,365 134,948 Long-term operating lease liabilities 54,411 — Deferred tax liabilities 28,929 46,615 Deferred gain on sale-leaseback — 9,338 Other long-term liabilities 21,906 22,667 Long-term tax receivable agreement 64,240 73,318 Total liabilities 1,619,091 1,685,030 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value. 190,000 shares authorized; 64,741 and 64,206 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in-capital 244,372 234,931 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,063 ) (10,740 ) Retained deficit (116,361 ) (115,987 ) Total shareholders' equity 120,967 108,222 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,740,058 $ 1,793,252





FORTERRA, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (7,331 ) $ (24,365 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation & amortization expense 97,258 105,423 (Gain) / loss on business divestiture — (6,016 ) (Gain) / loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,045 (4,266 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,708 ) — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,962 8,143 Stock-based compensation expense 7,919 6,240 Impairment on property, plant, and equipment and goodwill 128 956 Earnings from equity method investee (10,466 ) (10,162 ) Distributions from equity method investee 11,039 13,141 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net 6,401 (1,408 ) Unrealized foreign currency gains, net 45 (527 ) Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts 387 (1,224 ) Deferred income taxes (20,067 ) (20,768 ) Deferred rent — 1,373 Other non-cash items 1,320 83 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (7,394 ) (2,466 ) Inventories 47,491 (45,313 ) Other current assets 514 8,657 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,675 (4,548 ) Other assets & liabilities 8,568 4,243 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 146,786 27,196 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (53,709 ) (50,609 ) Proceeds from business divestiture — 618 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 11,414 8,429 Settlement of net investment hedges — (4,990 ) Assets and liabilities acquired, business combinations, net — (4,500 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (42,295 ) (51,052 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 1,703 — Payments on term loan (95,741 ) (12,510 ) Proceeds from revolver 54,000 — Payments on revolver (54,000 ) — Payment pursuant to tax receivable agreement (11,390 ) (30,407 ) Other financing activities (753 ) (534 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (106,181 ) (43,451 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 697 (1,434 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (993 ) (68,741 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 35,793 104,534 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 34,800 $ 35,793

Additional Statistics

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this earnings release we also present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and have been presented in this earnings release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as the sum of net income (loss), before interest expense (including (gains) losses from extinguishment of debt), depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit (expense) and before (gains) losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment, impairment and exit charges and certain other non-recurring income and expenses, such as transaction costs, inventory step-up impacting margin, non-cash compensation expense and pro-rate share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee, minus earnings from equity method investee. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are presented in this earnings release because they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by which it assesses our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplements to GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also important measures for assessing our operating results and evaluating each operating segment’s performance on a consistent basis, by excluding the impacts of depreciation, amortization, income tax expense, interest expense and other items not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, provide investors with additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to consolidated net income (loss), and in the case of our segment results, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to EBITDA, which the chief operating decision maker reviews for purposes of evaluating segment profit, or in the case of any of the non-GAAP measures, as a substitute for any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. These measures also should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items for which these non-GAAP measures make adjustments. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as: (i) they do not reflect our cash outlays for capital expenditures or future contractual commitments; (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; (iii) they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest, or principal payments, on indebtedness; (iv) they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash necessary to pay income taxes; and (v) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use such measures or may calculate one or more of the measures differently than as presented in this earnings release, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments made in the calculations below and the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed to mean that our future results will be unaffected by such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental financial metrics and in conjunction with results prepared in accordance with GAAP.





FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 unaudited unaudited Net loss $ (7,676 ) $ (16,952 ) $ (7,331 ) $ (24,365 ) Interest expense 21,250 25,344 94,970 78,337 Depreciation and amortization 24,304 26,053 97,258 105,423 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,760 ) (3,266 ) (3,279 ) 3,085 EBITDA1 35,118 31,179 181,618 162,480 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net 494 (1,820 ) 2,045 (4,267 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,334 ) — (1,708 ) — Impairment and exit charges2 2,197 445 3,520 4,336 Transaction costs3 955 298 2,963 2,541 Inventory step-up impacting margin4 — — 278 464 Non-cash compensation5 3,086 1,652 7,919 6,240 Other 6 — — 3,328 (6,688 ) Earnings from equity method investee 7 (1,507 ) (2,417 ) (10,466 ) (10,162 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 8 2,535 3,553 14,433 13,751 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,544 $ 32,890 $ 203,930 $ 168,695 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.4 % 9.7 % 13.3 % 11.4 % Gross profit 66,599 58,755 296,382 245,569 Gross profit margin 18.3 % 17.3 % 19.4 % 16.6 %





1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance. 2 Impairment or abandonment of long-lived assets and other exit charges. 3 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions. 4 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations.

5 Non-cash equity compensation expense. 6 Other includes one-time charges such as executive severance costs and (gains) losses from divestiture transactions. 7 Net income from Forterra's 50% ownership in the Concrete Pipe & Precast LLC ("CP&P") joint venture accounted for under the equity method of accounting. 8 Adjusted EBITDA from Forterra's 50% ownership in the CP&P joint venture. Calculated as CP&P net income adjusted primarily to add back Forterra's pro-rata portion of CP&P's depreciation and amortization and interest expense.





FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of segment EBITDA to segment adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

For the three months ended December 31, 2019: Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 29,989 $ 25,153 $ (20,024 ) $ 35,118 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 316 178 — 494 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (1,334 ) (1,334 ) Impairment and exit charges3 128 2,069 — 2,197 Transaction costs4 — — 955 955 Non-cash compensation6 273 106 2,707 3,086 Other 7 401 (401 ) — — Earnings from equity method investee 8 (1,507 ) — — (1,507 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 9 2,535 — — 2,535 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,135 $ 27,105 $ (17,696 ) $ 41,544 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.4 % 17.5 % NM 11.4 % Net sales $ 208,630 $ 154,519 $ — $ 363,149 Gross profit $ 36,902 $ 29,529 $ 168 $ 66,599





For the three months ended December 31, 2018: Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 33,894 $ 15,624 $ (18,339 ) $ 31,179 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 (2,179 ) 344 15 (1,820 ) Impairment and exit charges3 153 292 — 445 Transaction costs4 — — 298 298 Non-cash compensation6 410 50 1,192 1,652 Other 7 401 (401 ) — — Earnings from equity method investee 8 (2,417 ) — — (2,417 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 9 3,553 — — 3,553 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,815 $ 15,909 $ (16,834 ) $ 32,890 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.8 % 10.7 % NM 9.7 % Net sales $ 189,951 $ 149,204 $ — $ 339,155 Gross profit $ 41,078 $ 17,831 $ (154 ) $ 58,755





FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of segment EBITDA to segment adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

For the year ended December 31, 2019: Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 171,413 $ 84,424 $ (74,219 ) $ 181,618 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 1,554 489 2 2,045 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (1,708 ) (1,708 ) Impairment and exit charges3 230 3,290 — 3,520 Transaction costs4 — — 2,963 2,963 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 278 — — 278 Non-cash compensation6 1,552 449 5,918 7,919 Other 7 1,604 (1,604 ) 3,328 3,328 Earnings from equity method investee 8 (10,466 ) — — (10,466 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 9 14,433 — — 14,433 Adjusted EBITDA $ 180,598 $ 87,048 $ (63,716 ) $ 203,930 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.2 % 13.7 % NM 13.3 % Net sales $ 894,722 $ 635,030 $ — $ 1,529,752 Gross profit $ 200,321 $ 96,275 $ (214 ) $ 296,382





For the year ended December 31, 2018: Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 156,735 $ 64,547 $ (58,802 ) $ 162,480 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 (5,598 ) 1,316 15 (4,267 ) Impairment and exit charges3 1,886 2,458 (8 ) 4,336 Transaction costs4 — — 2,541 2,541 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 464 — — 464 Non-cash compensation6 1,695 256 4,289 6,240 Other7 920 (1,671 ) (5,937 ) (6,688 ) Earnings from equity method investee 8 (10,162 ) — — (10,162 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 9 13,751 — — 13,751 Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,691 $ 66,906 $ (57,902 ) $ 168,695 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.7 % 10.0 % NM 11.4 % Net sales $ 811,477 $ 668,235 $ — $ 1,479,712 Gross profit $ 174,786 $ 71,471 $ (688 ) $ 245,569





1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance. 2 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. 3 Impairment or abandonment of long-lived assets and other exit charges. 4 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions. 5 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations. 6 Non-cash equity compensation expense. 7 Other includes one-time charges such as executive severance costs and (gains) losses from divestiture transaction. 8 Net income from Forterra's 50% ownership in the CP&P joint venture accounted for under the equity method of accounting. 9 Adjusted EBITDA from Forterra's 50% ownership in the CP&P joint venture. Calculated as CP&P net income adjusted primarily to add back Forterra's pro-rata portion of CP&P's depreciation and amortization and interest expense.





FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Full Year 2020

(in millions)

FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Low High Net income $ 2 $ 22 Depreciation and amortization 95 95 Interest expense 88 88 Income tax expense 20 25 Other adjustments 5 10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 210 $ 240

