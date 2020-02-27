‘Back to Basics’ transformational strategy has repositioned the business to compete profitably when we enter the next upturn in the cycle



Finished the year with $70 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted certificates of deposit

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Business Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue of $44.9 million on deliveries of 439 units

Fourth quarter net loss of $9.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, which includes the impact of asset sales and certain restructuring items

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $70.0 million at December 31, 2019

Year-end backlog totaled 1,650 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $206 million

Subsequent to year end, the Company received additional orders for 300 railcars

Full-year 2020 delivery outlook forecasted to range between 2,000 and 2,500 railcars

‘Back to Basics’ benefitted fourth quarter results with over $2,000 per railcar of material cost savings in 2019 on a run-rate basis, which, when combined with savings achieved in 2018, yielded more than $5,000 of savings per railcar, excluding commodity price movements

Company expects its Castaños, Mexico facility to be in production by the end of 2020

“2019 was a year of significant progress for FreightCar as we continued to aggressively transform the business and reposition it to compete profitably in the future,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “While industry conditions remained challenged, we focused on maintaining our internal momentum by executing against the last few steps of our ‘Back to Basics’ strategy. This included strong performance against our goals to remove over $5,000 per car in material costs over the last two years. It also included significant work to revamp our product portfolio to better align with customer needs. Lastly, we took important steps to optimize our manufacturing footprint through further domestic consolidation and a new partnership to expand into Mexico. The latter will allow us to increase the competitiveness of our portfolio. When complete, our footprint will include the industry’s newest production facilities in both the U.S. and Mexico. As importantly, we completed this hard work while maintaining a solid and supportive balance sheet, despite the significant downcycle in our markets. All of our efforts in 2018 and 2019 have laid the framework for FreightCar to succeed in the next market cycle.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues were $44.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $87.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. The Company delivered 439 railcars in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included 354 new railcars and 85 rebuilds. This compares to 1,047 railcars delivered in the fourth quarter of 2018, which included 827 new railcars and 220 rebuilt railcars.





The Company had a backlog totaling 1,650 railcars at December 31, 2019, valued at approximately $206 million.





Consolidated operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This quarter’s operating loss included a $2.0 million charge from the loss on a sale of 100 railcars previously held in the leasing fleet, a $6.6 million non-cash gain related to the termination of a postretirement benefit plan and a net $2.0 million restructuring gain largely attributed to a $2.4 million non-cash gain on our Roanoke, VA facility related to the termination of the lease.





Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $25.7 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Results

Consolidated revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 were $230.0 million compared to $316.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.





The Company delivered 2,276 railcars in 2019, which included 1,728 new railcars and 548 rebuilt railcars. This compares to 4,214 railcars delivered in 2018, which included 2,584 new railcars, 1,205 rebuilt railcars and 425 leased railcars.





Consolidated operating loss for 2019 was $75.6 million, which included a net $22.4 million relating to impairment and restructuring charges, $7.3 million in charges from the loss on sale of railcars previously held in the leasing fleet, and a $6.6 million non-cash gain related to the termination of a postretirement benefit plan. This compared to consolidated operating loss of $32.1 million in 2018, which included a $0.6 million gain on sale of our Danville, IL facility.





The Company recorded a $21.5 million impairment charge after completing its annual review of goodwill and intangible assets. The charge is related to the decline of the Company’s common stock price, the Company’s most recent financial results and the current condition of the freight car market.





Net loss in 2019 was $75.2 million, or $5.95 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $40.6 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, in 2018.





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit were $70.0 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $68.0 million as of December 31, 2018. The slight increase in cash was primarily driven by lower inventory levels and the monetization of railcars in our lease fleet, largely offset by negative results from operations.

FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets (in thousands) Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 66,257 $ 45,070 Restricted certificates of deposit 3,769 4,952 Marketable securities - 18,019 Accounts receivable, net 6,991 18,218 Inventories, net 25,092 64,562 Other current assets 7,570 5,012 Total current assets 109,679 155,833 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,564 45,317 Railcars available for lease, net 38,900 64,755 Right of use asset 56,507 - Goodwill - 21,521 Other long-term assets 1,552 2,311 Total assets $ 245,202 $ 289,737 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 11,713 $ 34,749 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 1,389 1,639 Reserve for workers' compensation 3,210 3,344 Accrued warranty 8,388 9,309 Customer deposits 5,123 3,000 Deferred income state and local incentives, current 2,219 2,219 Deferred rent, current - 6,466 Lease liability, current 14,960 - Other current liabilities 2,428 1,324 Total current liabilities 49,430 62,050 Long-term debt 10,200 - Accrued pension costs 6,510 5,841 Accrued postretirement benefits, less current portion 420 4,975 Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term 4,722 6,941 Deferred rent, long-term - 15,519 Lease liability, long-term 53,766 - Other long-term liabilities 3,000 801 Total liabilities 128,048 96,127 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 127 127 Additional paid in capital 83,027 90,593 Treasury stock, at cost (989 ) (9,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,780 ) (8,188 ) Retained earnings 45,824 120,799 Total FreightCar America stockholders' equity 117,209 193,610 Noncontrolling interest in JV (55 ) - Total stockholders' equity 117,154 193,610 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 245,202 $ 289,737

FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019 2018 (In thousands, except for share and per share data)

Revenues $ 44,938 $ 87,835 $ 229,958 $ 316,519 Cost of sales 53,003 91,867 244,258 320,146 Gross loss (8,065 ) (4,032 ) (14,300 ) (3,627 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,511 7,222 38,302 29,051 Loss on sale of railcars available for lease 2,028 - 7,266 - Gain on sale of facility - - - (573 ) Gain on termination of postretirement benefit plan (6,637 ) - (6,637 ) - Restructuring and impairment charges (1,980 ) - 22,371 - Operating loss (8,987 ) (11,254 ) (75,602 ) (32,105 ) Interest expense and deferred financing costs (235 ) (70 ) (609 ) (155 ) Other income 93 427 858 1,848 Loss before income taxes (9,129 ) (10,897 ) (75,353 ) (30,412 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 461 14,772 (115 ) 10,169 Net loss (9,590 ) (25,669 ) (75,238 ) (40,581 ) Less Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in JV (55 ) - (55 ) - Net loss attributable to FreightCar America $ (9,535 ) $ (25,669 ) $ (75,183 ) $ (40,581 ) Net loss per common share attributable to FreightCar America- basic $ (0.75 ) $ (2.06 ) $ (5.95 ) $ (3.26 ) Net loss per common share attributable to FreightCar America- diluted $ (0.75 ) $ (2.06 ) $ (5.95 ) $ (3.26 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 12,359,478 12,325,876 12,352,142 12,318,861 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 12,359,478 12,325,876 12,352,142 12,318,861 Dividends declared per common share $ - $ - $ - $ -

FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019 2018 (In thousands)

(In thousands)

Revenues: Manufacturing $ 42,784 $ 84,208 $ 219,064 $ 302,154 Corporate and Other 2,154 3,627 10,894 14,365 Consolidated Revenues $ 44,938 $ 87,835 $ 229,958 $ 316,519 Operating (Loss) Income: Manufacturing $ (10,057 ) $ (6,541 ) $ (53,501 ) $ (14,556 ) Corporate and Other 1,070 (4,713 ) (22,101 ) (17,549 ) Consolidated Operating (Loss) Income $ (8,987 ) $ (11,254 ) $ (75,602 ) $ (32,105 )

FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (75,238 ) $ (40,581 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Restructuring and impairment charges 22,367 - Net proceeds from Shoals transaction - 2,655 Depreciation and amortization 12,438 12,017 Amortization expense - right-of-use leased assets 10,485 - Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives (2,219 ) (2,220 ) Loss on sale of railcars available for lease 7,197 - Gain on termination of postretirement benefit plan (6,637 ) - Deferred income taxes 176 9,969 Stock-based compensation recognized 1,225 3,198 Other non-cash items, net (975 ) (304 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 11,227 (10,637 ) Inventories 40,649 (16,311 ) Other assets (2,127 ) 1,728 Accounts and contractual payables (23,957 ) 10,693 Accrued payroll and employee benefits (1,368 ) (165 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 155 657 Accrued warranty (921 ) 1,247 Lease liability (17,602 ) - Other liabilities 6,201 (2,461 ) Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits (55 ) (1,129 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (18,979 ) (31,644 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit (4,981 ) (8,312 ) Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit 6,164 9,080 Purchase of securities held to maturity (1,986 ) (111,356 ) Proceeds from maturity of securities 20,025 136,716 Cost of railcars available for lease - (37,347 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,573 ) (2,185 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease 17,305 2,458 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 30,954 (10,946 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 10,200 - Employee stock settlement (59 ) (118 ) Deferred financing costs (929 ) (10 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 9,212 (128 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,187 (42,718 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of year 45,070 87,788 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of year $ 66,257 $ 45,070



