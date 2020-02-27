BIRMINGHAM, UK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited , a manufacturer of rugged handheld computers, smartphones, and precision GNSS receivers, today announced its expansion into India via a new partnership with Elkay India. The alliance fills a need in the Indian surveying, industrial, and energy markets for data loggers and receivers that continue operating in harsh weather conditions.

‘Partnering with Elkay India was a natural choice for Juniper Systems’, said Mr Simon Bowe, managing director of Juniper Systems Limited, based near Birmingham, UK. ‘Elkay understands the sophisticated technology and engineering of our products, as well as the marketplace need. We’re excited to work with the Elkay team going forward’.

India is a prime marketplace for Juniper’s products, which continue operating in extreme weather conditions. Outdoor workers, such as surveyors and power plant technicians, often face rapidly-changing and unexpected weather. Throughout the country, temperatures range from 0°C to 45°C or more, depending on the season. These fluctuations, along with blowing dust and monsoon rains, can cause handheld field computers to stop working, compromising critical data captured during the day.

‘Juniper Systems’ rugged computers are specifically designed for workers who encounter harsh weather’, said Mr Bowe. ‘In India, outdoor workers regularly face delays when their field computers stop working from blowing rain, for example. Our products are sealed against the elements and keep working no matter the extreme conditions’.

‘Providing these rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers to workers in our country is very important’, said Mr Sunil Lamba, managing director of Elkay India. ‘We know there is a need in the marketplace for these highly reliable products, and we’re happy to join with Juniper Systems Limited to supply them to companies whose employees work outside much of the time’.

Some of Juniper’s products that are expected to positively impact the Indian market include the new Mesa™ 3 Rugged Tablet , Archer™ 3 Rugged Handheld Computer , and Geode™ GNS2 Rugged Sub-metre GNSS Receiver . Each of these products are rated IP68, which means they are subjected to rigorous testing, ensuring the computers are sealed against water or dust entry, keep working even if dropped, and retain collected data no matter the conditions.

Made in the United States, these products also meet MIL-STD-810G, a U.S. military standard for equipment, which indicates these computers have been tested to meet the extreme limits of the environmental conditions they will be subjected to throughout their service life.

The Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet provides flexibility with a choice of operating systems, Microsoft® Windows 10 or Android™. The Mesa 3 and Archer 3 also deliver long battery life, working for 8 to 12 hours on a single charge. These features help make workers in the field more productive and efficient.

The rugged Geode GNS2 is a GNSS receiver with real-time, sub-metre accuracy for recording precise geographic positions. It receives signals from GPS, SBAS, GLONASS, BeiDou, GALILEO, and QZSS, and works with a range of devices on various operating systems, including Windows, Windows Mobile, Android, iPhone, and iPad.

Juniper Systems’ products are available now throughout India.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, UT, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have relied on Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.

About Elkay India

Established in 1992, today Elkay is one of the leading suppliers of electronics components, systems and sub-systems, and is expanding quickly in the areas of system integration services and information technology (IT) solutions. Elkay’s strong presence across navigational and surveillance markets enable them to effectively manage the end-to-end project requirements of their customers. The group serves powerful customers across the Defence & Aerospace, Telecommunications and Industrial segments, in addition to serving Central and State government organisations throughout the country.

