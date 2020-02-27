On 26 February 2020, Vincent Graziani, who is the new CEO of IDEX Biometrics ASA, was granted 5,000,000 incentive subscription rights (SRs) in the company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 1.11 per share. 25% of the SRs vest per year and the SRs expire on 9 May 2024. After the grant, Mr. Graziani holds no shares and 5,000,000 SRs in IDEX.

