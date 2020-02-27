Sale of treasury shares

Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), 27 February 2020 – 7am (CET) IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that in accordance with Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree implementing the Code of Companies and Associations, IBA Investments SC, one of its subsidiaries, has sold IBA shares at the price set by law to Belgian Leverage SA, a subsidiary of Belgian Anchorage SC, as follows:

Date of transaction Time Number of shares Method of negotiation Price Total 24/02/2020 16:13 200,000 Over-the-counter transaction € 10.44 € 2,088,000

Following the transaction, IBA Investments SC holds 410,852 shares in IBA SA, representing 1.36% of the total number of shares issued by IBA.

To the knowledge of IBA, Belgian Anchorage SC and its subsidiary Belgian Leverage SA together hold a total of 6’404’668 shares in IBA, representing 21.25% of the total number of shares issued by IBA.

