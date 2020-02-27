ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (27 February 2020) – The Supervisory Board of IMCD N.V. (“IMCD”) announces that it will, at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 8 May 2020, propose to appoint Valerie Diele-Braun and Amy Hebert as new members of the Supervisory Board and to reappoint Janus Smalbraak as member of the Supervisory Board. All nominations are for a tenure of four years.

Having served on the Supervisory Board for four years, Julia van Nauta Lemke has indicated not to seek a second term and will resign from the Supervisory Board at the end of her current term (at the date of the 2020 AGM). The Supervisory Board is very grateful for her commitment and valuable contributions to the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee and wishes her all the best for the future.

The aim of the nominations now announced, is to strengthen the Supervisory Board’s profile with more international business experience and to add significant industry expertise. Valerie Diele-Braun and Amy Hebert each bring more than 20 years of comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the speciality chemicals industry. Both are proven international executives, with strong records of driving long-term business growth and managing commercial as well as financial performance.

Please find attached the full press release.

Attachment