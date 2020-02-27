2019 and Recent Highlights

Commercial and Sales

Secured largest design win and supply agreement in the company’s history, a NOK 56 million, minimum commitment to supply the company’s sensors and software to a major global financial news and IT services company

Selected by a leading global Tier 1 smartcard manufacturer to supply the TrustedBio™ sensor for use in the manufacturer’s next generation biometric payment cards

Selected by Feitian, a leading Chinese smartcard manufacturer for exclusivity on biometric payment card opportunities in China

Entered into license agreements for remote enrollment with two leading smartcard manufacturers, IDEMIA and Chutian Dragon

Secured additional design wins in Asia for both access control, payment and brand loyalty smartcards

Product Development

Launched TrustedBio™ - a new family of dual-interface products and solutions designed to dramatically reduce biometric smartcard cost while improving performance, security, and manufacturability

IDEX’s dual-interface technology including the sensor, software and reference design was validated by independent labs to meet multiple global payment schemes’ certification requirements

Received EMVCo security certification for IDEX’s development site in the U.K.; the first and only biometric sensor company to be EMVco security certified

Formed supply chain partnerships with Feitian, Silone Cardtech and others to bring cost effective, mass produced biometric smartcards to market

Strengthened its patent portfolio with granted broad patents for biometric systems-on-chip and remote enrollment in key geographies

Financial

Raised 304 million NOK (296 million NOK, net of expenses) in additional capital during 2019

Completed cost reductions expected to lower annual operating expenses by 30% and the company intends to re-invest these savings into critical development projects and customer facing activities

IDEX shares were listed on the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market (ticker: IDXAF)

Organizational

Added individuals with significant experience in semiconductor technology, payments, and global public companies

Steve Skaggs joined the board of directors

Derek D’Antilio joined as CFO, Pascal Dufour joined as Director of European Sales, Marianne Boe joined in investor relations, and, just recently, the company announced the addition of Vince Graziani as CEO

Market and Ecosystem Update

Market interest in biometric smartcards continues to grow and leading issuers have conducted pilots in Europe, Asia and the United States

2019 also marked the first commercial launch of biometric payment cards by an issuer

Many smartcard manufacturers have overcome the complexities associated with the integration of a biometric sensor into the card

The first dual-interface biometric payment card was certified by a major global payment scheme





CEO Stan Swearingen’s comment

Stan Swearingen, CEO of IDEX, commented: “I am proud of the progress we have made at IDEX Biometrics during 2019 and in the first two months of 2020, we significantly strengthened the team, helped solve some of the gating issues to mass adoption of biometric smart cards, launched major product platforms, and had our first significant customer wins. I am excited about the company’s prospects as IDEX moves forward in 2020, with a new CEO, a strong team, a supportive shareholder base, and a family of products with demonstrated technology and cost leadership.”





Investor conference call

IDEX Biometrics’ CEO Stan Swearingen and CFO Derek D’Antilio will host a conference call today at 15:00 CET/14:00 GMT/09:00 EST. Dial-in numbers:

Norway: +47 2350 0296

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 336 9411

United States: +1 929 477 0402

Confirmation code: 2993911





For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment