In recent years Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used everywhere. Almost all the sectors from banking, to travel, to education all the sectors are using AI for different purposes. Financial firms adopted the technology earlier than others and have looked up to the latest technology launched. In past few years the computational arms race have transformed the Fintech companies. The banks and fintechs have huge amount of data to process so they have been benefited by AI and machine learning.

Due to the popularity of digital banks and fintech solutions, for traditional banks and credit unions to understand customer behavior had to integrate AI and big data analytics. In addition, customer expectations have increased due to the technological advances for rewards and personalized services in the BFSI sector. This is encouraging financial institutions to expand their boundaries and try new things with the technology in order to build IT systems that are self-sufficient. Customer expectations are increasing day by day as the financial institutions keep introducing automated services which allows customers to manage their own financials. Therefore, in driving the growth of the market, the push toward autonomous banking has been considered to be crucial.

For banks mitigation and fraud detection is considered to be the topmost priority as the industry is highly susceptible to scams and hacks. In reducing payment frauds, preventing fraudulent attempts and decreasing rates of false positives, AI plays an important role. AI track transactions, recognize dubious activities, observes customer behaviors and keep up with suspicious accounts, relying on cognitive fraud analytics. In the banking industry the integration of AI results into the reduction of cost. A business perception is directly dependent on Customer experience. In case of banks, it is preferable to have an access to your money any time. Therefore, the banks that provide swift and easy transactions 24/7 are chosen by people. For customers to have a more personalized experience, banks are now introducing chatbots and voice assistants. Traditional banking methods have been modernized because of the use of mobile banking.

On the basis of types, the AI in Banking market is primarily split into categories like Services, Software, Hardware. AI in banking has number of applications such as Robotic process automation (RPA), Chatbots, Analytics, etc. The banking services with Artificial intelligence are being used all over the world. The market is highly concentrated in regions like Middle East and Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia), Central and South America (Colombia, Mexico, Brazil), Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore), India, Japan, China, Europe, United States.

Some of the major vendors in the Global AI in Banking Market are:

Intel

Harman International Industries

ABB

IBM

Bsh Hausgeräte

Hanson Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

Fanuc

Cisco Systems

Part-II

Global AI in Education Market Competitive Analysis 2020-2026:

In the improvement of the education system an important role is played by Artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence in education is used for various purposes such as to provide personalized help, meet a variety of student needs, support teachers, identify weaknesses in the classroom automate grading, support students and allow teachers to act as learning motivators. At present, multiple choice materials can be automatically graded by using AI technology. Whereas, in future as the technology evolves it is expected that as AI technology will be able to perform different jobs more than the standardized ones.

There are factors that are responsible for the growth of Artificial Intelligence in Education Market all over the world, such as emerging numbers of adaptive software, games, and learning programs due to the advancement in the technology. In addition to that, the increasing demand for personalized education and trends of smart learning are also accelerating the growth of the AI in Education market. Along with these things, there are many institutions collaborating with different vendors in order to increase the use of AI in education system is also considered to be a major driving factor for the growth of the market.

The segmentation of the global AI in Education market can be done the basis of multiple factors such as application, technology, deployment, and type. The deployment can be done by two different types i.e. on-premise based deployment and cloud based deployment. It is expected that due to the adoption of cloud-based services the global AI in education market by deployment model would be dominated by Cloud-based AI solutions. The market is further classified on the basis of technology as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and deep learning. The products are available in types as software and service. The AI in Education market has number of applications such as student-initiated learning, educational diagnosis and assessment, intelligent computer-assisted instruction, computer-assisted instruction and others. Along with that, there are other applications as well that include training and development, job recommendation and education data management.

The market has its influence all over world. Due to its features the AI in Education has become very popular. The market is highly concentrated in the regions like Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt), Central and South America (Mexico, Brazil, Colombia), Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia), India, Japan, China, Europe (Poland, Russia, Spain, Italy, France, UK, Germany), United States. There are number of big and small vendors present in the market these days. Out of which some of them have been in the global market for quite a while now and doing significantly well. Whereas, there are many new start ups as well that are emerging.

Key vendors in the AI in Education market are:

Wadhwani AI

EduGorilla

Microsoft Corporation

TalentEdge

La Casa di Nanni

Google

Pearson

Cognizant

Great Learning

IBM Corporation

Bridge-U

Acadgild

