



Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 27 February 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy, will announce its results for the full year ended 31 December 2019 on Monday 2 March 2020. The Company’s Annual Report will be available on the Company’s website www.acaciapharma.com in the Investors/Financial Reports section on Tuesday 3 March 2020.

The Company also notes that its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) will be held at 11.00 am BST on Tuesday 7 April 2020 at the offices of Stephenson Harwood LLP, 1 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7SH, UK.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

+44 1223 919760

IR@acaciapharma.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Financial PR)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product pipeline aims to address.

Acacia Pharma’s lead product, BARHEMSYS® for postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV), has been approved by the US FDA, with US launch planned for 2H 2020.

Byfavo™ (remimazolam injection), an ultra-short-acting and reversible sedative/anesthetic investigated for use during invasive medical procedures, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy, is in-licensed from Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV for the US market. The NDA for Byfavo has been filed with the US FDA, and the target PDUFA action date is 5 April 2020.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma is based in Cambridge, UK, and its US operations are centered in Indianapolis, IN. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.