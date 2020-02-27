Deventer, 27th February 2020 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces the appointment of Cedar Technologies as sales representative for the Nordic countries, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Mr. Brian Märcher, Managing Director of Cedar Technologies Ltd., and Mr. Jan de Koning Gans, Managing Director of RoodMicrotec GmbH, have signed a contractual agreement under which Cedar Technologies will develop new businesses and grow RoodMicrotec’s market share in the designated territories.

RoodMicrotec offers ASIC supply chain services as well as qualification, test, and failure analysis services for semiconductor components. Cedar Technologies, through their sales organization and local presence, as well as market knowledge and reputation, will offer and sell these services.

Jan de Koning Gans, Managing Director of RoodMicrotec GmbH, says: “Expanding our market share in various selected countries is part of our company growth strategy. Local presence is essential for identifying new business opportunities and engaging in long lasting business with customers in those countries. I am happy to have met Brian, got to know Cedar Technologies, and reached the cooperation agreement.”

Brian Märcher, Managing Director of Cedar Technologies Ltd., says: “I am very excited to be representing RoodMicrotec in our region. RoodMicrotec strongly complements our strategy and strengthens the value that Cedar can bring to its customers. It has been a pleasure meeting the very professional team at RoodMicrotec, and we look forward to promoting their services to our customers.”

About Cedar Technologies

Cedar Technologies is an independent sales representative covering Northern Europe and Poland. Formed in 1992, Cedar Technologies continuously strives to be the most effective outsourced salesforce to take semiconductor products and related services to market in Northern Europe, whilst simultaneously offering our customers superior technology and service. We believe local people understand local business best.

For more information, please visit www.cedartech.co.uk

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

