Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global meat processing equipment market is expected to grow from USD 11.23 billion in 2017 to USD 20.23 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

The meat processing equipment market is growing at a rapid pace, owing to increasing demand for processed meat globally. Meat cutting is the most hazardous operations in the food processing industry, for workers and for product safety, due to contentious issue from the past few years. A significant shift of manufactures towards the automation and advanced technologies in the equipment, is anticipated to drive the market growth, over the forecast period. From simple machines to vision-guided robots, automation increases the speed of meat-cutting lines while enhancing worker and product safety.

Meat is considered as a vital food in several parts of the world. It is rich in protein content, fat, and water. Meat processing is defined as a technique for simplifying and enhancing the taste and facilitate easy cooking. However, unprocessed meat gets ooze of numerous enzymes after animal slaughtering. Therefore, this method helps to avoid meat spoilage. Moreover, the meat processing equipment brings high efficiency during the practice from cutting the meat to marinating the meat. Meat processing equipment is being highly demanded in the recent years, due to the rising demand for various processed meat products, ready-to-eat, packaged meat products, and rise in safety regulations generating the need for sophisticated equipment.

Global meat processing equipment market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to consumer preference towards animal protein in developing nations. Also, high demand for processed meat along with rise in per capita income and change in lifestyle and preferences of the consumers are another two factors influencing the market growth. But high cost of machineries may hamper the growth of market. However, technological advancement and use of automated processing system should drive the industry growth in coming years.

Key players operating in the global meat processing equipment market include Jarvis Industries Canada Ltd., MAJAtronic GmbH, Marel, Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L., Crown National, Bettcher Industries, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mepaco, GEA Group, Key Technology, Middleby Corporation, Millard Manufacturing Corporation, Processing and Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA Ltd), Marlen International, RND Automation Private Limited, and JBT Corporate among others. To enhance their market position in the global meat processing equipment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in September 2017, the GEA Group AG has launched GEA PerformancePlu, a new concept, which would provide its customers monitoring services, comprehensive analysis reports, and reliable optimization recommendations for sustainable equipment utilization.

In January 2016, Marel announced the acquisition of MPS meat processing systems, a global leader in primary processing solutions for the meat industry to strengthen the complementary product portfolios and geographic presence, for further growth in the market.

In March 2019, Bettcher Industries, Inc. announced the acquisition of Cantrell, a U.S.-based manufacturer of systems and equipment for the poultry processing, to offer a wider range of equipment and system solutions to processors.

The massaging equipment segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period

The type segment is classified as cutting, grinding, blending, tenderizing, dicing, filling, smoking, massaging equipment and other equipment. The massaging equipment segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. It is known to ensure fast and homogeneous formulation and to develop a specific colour of the meat product.

The pork segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 37.80% in 2017

The meat-type segment is divided into segments such as beef, pork, mutton, and others. The pork segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 37.80% in 2017. The rising demand for various processed pork products such as sausages, bacon, hamburgers, and trotters has led to the growth of the market.

The freshly processed segment is dominating the meat processing equipment market and valued around USD 3.21 billion in 2017

Product type segment includes raw cooked, precooked, raw fermented, fresh processed, cured, fried and other meats. The freshly processed segment is dominating the meat processing equipment market and valued around USD 3.21 billion in 2017. This is mainly due to the rising urban population and a working segment in the society, there is a shift towards fresh processed meat products, as it saves cooking time.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Meat Processing Equipment Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market with the highest share of 43.20% in 2017. Rising consumer demand for locally processed meat in North America, is one of the key factor contributing in the growth of market in the region. In addition, changing eating habits of consumers, has further boosted the demand for meat processing equipment in the region is expected to drive industry growth. Asia- Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the global meat processing equipment market. Significant rise in the consumption rate of packaged meat and ready-to-eat meat products, making it one of the lucrative markets in the Asia Pacific region.

About the report:

The global meat processing equipment market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

