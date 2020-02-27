SATO Corporation, Stock exchange release 27 February 2020 at 9:15 a.m.



SATO Corporation has today published Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2019 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement 2019.

The publications are attached to this release and are found at the company website, www.sato.fi

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.





