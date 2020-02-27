27 February 2020
Announcement no. 15/2020
Annual Report 2019
Alm. Brand released its preliminary statement of financial results for 2019 on Thursday, 30 January 2020.
Please find attached the group’s full annual report for 2019.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
First Vice President, Investor Relations
Lars Holm
Mobile no. +45 2510 4717
Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Press:
Chief Communication Officer
Claus Kappel Christensen
Mobile no. +45 2524 8993
