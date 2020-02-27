AB Ignitis Gamyba, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629, ISIN code – LT0000128571.

The audit of the Company’s financial statements for the year 2019 is performed by UAB Ernst & Young Baltic (hereinafter - Auditor) and currently is in process. It is agreed with Auditor that the Auditor's report of 2019 financial statements of the Company will be presented on 6th March, 2020.

Due to this, the Company will publish the audited financial statements for 2019 and the annual report verified by the Auditor on 6th March, 2020.

The Company provides an updated investor calendar for 2020:

Reporting date Reporting information 31/01/2020 Preliminary financial results for 12 months of 2019 28/02/2020 Unaudited interim financial statements and interim unaudited report for 12 months of 2019 28/02/2020 Preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2020 06/03/2020 Annual audited financial statements for 2019 and annual report for 2019 verified by auditors / Notice of convocation of ordinary general meeting of shareholders 31/03/2020 Preliminary financial results for 2 months of 2020 30/04/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 3 months of 2020 29/05/2020 Preliminary financial results for 4 months of 2020 30/06/2020 Preliminary financial results for 5 months of 2020 31/07/2020 Preliminary financial results for 6 months of 2020 31/08/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 6 months of 2020 31/08/2020 Preliminary financial results for 7 months of 2020 30/09/2020 Preliminary financial results for 8 months of 2020 30/10/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 9 months of 2020 30/11/2020 Preliminary financial results for 10 months of 2020 30/12/2020 Preliminary financial results for 11 months of 2020

Tadas Markevičius, Public Relations Manager, +370 676 28911, tadas.markevicius@ignitis.lt