Press release – Paris – 27/02/2020

JEAN-MANUEL SOUSSAN APPOINTED DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES FOR THE BOUYGUES GROUP

Jean-Manuel Soussan was appointed Human Resources Director,

Senior Vice-President for the Bouygues group on 1 March.

As such, he will oversee Human Resources in all the Group’s subsidiaries and will liaise between the Human Resources departments of the Group’s business segments, notably via the various committees that already exist, such as the Group Human Resources Committee, which he will coordinate. He will also be responsible for the Human Resources department of the parent company, Bouygues SA.

Jean-Manuel Soussan, 56, holds a DEA pre-doctoral degree in labour law and a master’s degree in labour relations. He started his career at Spie Batignolles before joining Bouygues Construction in September 1995 as department head, human resources at Bouygues Entreprises France-Europe.

In 1997, he was appointed Director of Human Resources at GTB Construction before joining Bouygues UK, where he became Head of Human Resources in 1999.

In 2006, he returned to Bouygues Construction head office to steer the development of its group-wide Human Resources department. In 2011, he was promoted to Executive Vice-President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility at Bouygues Construction.

In his new position, Jean-Manuel Soussan will report to Olivier Roussat, Deputy CEO of the Bouygues group.

About Bouygues

Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

Press contact:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Attachment