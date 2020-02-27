Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 27 February 2020 at 9:45



The shares issued in Talenom Plc’s share issue without payment entered into the trade register

A total of 34 863 360 new shares issued in the share issue without payment resolved by Talenom Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 25 February 2020 have today been entered into the trade register. New shares are issued to the shareholders without payment in proportion to their holdings so that five (5) new shares are issued for each share. In the share issue without payment, new shares are similarly issued without payment to the company on the basis of treasury shares held by the company.

The total number of Talenom’s shares after the share issue will be 41 836 032. The share issue without payment will be executed in the book-entry system and will not require any actions by the shareholders. The registration of the new shares in the shareholders’ book-entry accounts is planned to occur on 28 February 2020. The new shares will generate shareholder rights when they have been registered in the shareholders’ book-entry accounts, but the new shares do not entitle their holders to the dividend payments as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of Talenom held on 25 February 2020. The new shares will be publicly traded as of 28 February 2020.

Following this share issue without payment, Talenom holds a total of 150 600 company's shares.

TALENOM OYJ

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

