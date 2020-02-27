Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Europe anaerobic digestion market revenue is set to reach over USD 75 Billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Stringent government regulations toward reducing carbon footprint coupled with growing emphasis on increasing renewable share in regional energy mix will drive the business growth over the forecast timeline.

Europe anaerobic digestion industry size from industrial applications is anticipated to witness a moderate growth on account of ongoing investments to achieve energy optimization across industries. However, as the energy requirement across manufacturing plants is higher as compared to residential and commercial sector, the feedstock amount required is high. This in-turn generates a requirement of the developed logistic system for feedstock collection and effluent disposal. Therefore, the required operational investment is high, which may reduce the technology demand in the forecast timeframe.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2067

Europe anaerobic digestion market will mark a significant growth from dry AD plants on account of flexibility in terms of feedstock along with reduction in water usage for the digestion process. Moreover, low requirement of power and heat, and need for few critical equipment are some of the key advantages of dry AD technology which will fuel its adoption over the forecast period. In addition, low maintenance costs & complexity and availability of various substrates per digester will further enhance the penetration of dry AD systems across the region.

Some major findings of the Europe anaerobic digestion market report include:

Support schemes for the utilization of renewable sources, and high feedstock potential are amongst the most influential trends that will augment the Europe anaerobic digestion industry growth

Introduction of regulatory regimes toward energy sector decarbonization will escalate the business outlook.

Shifting focus toward attaining a circular economy across the region will significantly drive the business growth over the forecast timeframe.

Key players operating across the European anaerobic digestion market include Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International, Agrinz technologies, EnviTec Biogas, Viessmann Group, Agraferm Technologies AG, Weltec Biopower, BDI - Bioenergy International GmbH, BTS-biogas, Gasum, Xergi A/S, Engie, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, AB Holding SpA amongst others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 380 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, “Europe Anaerobic Digestion Market Statistics By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Feedstock (Organic Waste, Sewage Sludge, Energy Crops, Others), Process (Wet AD, Dry AD), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/europe-anaerobic-digestion-market

Organic waste segment is estimated to exhibit strong growth on account of shifting trends toward raising the production of biogas from biodegradable waste sources. The organic waste generally includes food waste, green waste, non-hazardous wood waste, food-soiled paper, green waste, and landscape & pruning waste among others. Growing focus toward achieving circular economy coupled with stringent waste disposal practices will further enhance the industry landscape across the region.

The UK anaerobic digestion market will witness a substantial growth on account government support schemes toward enhancing renewable energy share. For instance, the government provides feed-in-tariff for biogas producers up to 5 MW capacity. In addition, abundant availability of feedstock along with an emphasis on a shift toward cyclic economy will further boost the business growth over the forecast timeframe.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2067

Browse Related Reports:

Biogas Market Statistics By Size (<500 kW, 500 kW - 3 MW, >3 MW), Substrate (Organic Waste, Sewage Sludge, Energy Crops, Others), Technology (With Pre-hydrolysis, Without Pre-hydrolysis), Process (Landfill, Sewage Sludge, Anaerobic Digestion {Wet AD, Dry AD}, Pyrolysis & Gasification), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Industry Analysis Report, Region Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019-2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biogas-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

GMIPulse , our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers.





Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com