It quantifies the opportunity for security vendors and service providers in 7 key security categories and 20 sub-categories.

THIS REPORT PROVIDES:

  • SMB spending forecasts for 7 different high-level security categories and 20 sub-categories for 2019–2024
  • a comparison of the revenue growth for cloud and on-premises security solutions
  • an outlook for security spending across businesses with varying numbers of employees
  • security revenue forecasts split by routes to market: channel partners (CPs), managed service providers (MSPs), service providers (SPs), system integrators (SIs), direct market resellers (DMRs)/retail and directly from security vendors.


Spending categories



Endpoint security:

  • encryption (on-premises)
  • secure content management (on-premises)
  • web/messaging security (cloud + on-premises)

Mobile security:

  • mobile application management (cloud + on-premises)
  • mobile device management (cloud + on-premises)

Network security:

  • firewall (on-premises)
  • identity and access management (cloud + on-premises)
  • intrusion detection/prevention (on-premises)
  • other security and vulnerability management
  • security information and event management (cloud + on-premises)

Security hardware:

  • dedicated security appliances
  • unified threat management appliances

Cloud security:

  • hosted security software

Product support services:

  • security support

Remotely managed IT services security:

  • remotely managed security services


