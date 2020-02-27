New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SMB security spending in North America: trends and forecasts 2019–2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867300/?utm_source=GNW

It quantifies the opportunity for security vendors and service providers in 7 key security categories and 20 sub-categories.

THIS REPORT PROVIDES:

SMB spending forecasts for 7 different high-level security categories and 20 sub-categories for 2019–2024

a comparison of the revenue growth for cloud and on-premises security solutions

an outlook for security spending across businesses with varying numbers of employees

security revenue forecasts split by routes to market: channel partners (CPs), managed service providers (MSPs), service providers (SPs), system integrators (SIs), direct market resellers (DMRs)/retail and directly from security vendors.



Spending categories







Endpoint security:

encryption (on-premises)

secure content management (on-premises)

web/messaging security (cloud + on-premises)

Mobile security:

mobile application management (cloud + on-premises)

mobile device management (cloud + on-premises)

Network security:

firewall (on-premises)

identity and access management (cloud + on-premises)

intrusion detection/prevention (on-premises)

other security and vulnerability management

security information and event management (cloud + on-premises)

Security hardware:

dedicated security appliances

unified threat management appliances

Cloud security:

hosted security software

Product support services:

security support

Remotely managed IT services security:

remotely managed security services



