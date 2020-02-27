New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2020 Global Suppliers of Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagents: Blood Banking, Cancer Diagnostics, Coagulation, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866915/?utm_source=GNW
The report presents strategic profiles of 100 major and emerging suppliers of diagnostic products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.
Companies analyzed in the report include
- Abbott
- Accriva
- Affymetrix
- Agilent Technologies
- Applied Gene Technologies
- Arca Biopharma
- Aspira Labs/Vermillion
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Bio/Data
- Biokit
- Biomedical Diagnostics
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Biotest
- Cellavision
- CellSearch
- Cepheid/Danaher
- Chrono-Log
- Corgenix
- Decode Genetics
- Diadexus
- Diagast
- Diagnostica Stago
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- EKF Diagnostics
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Epigenomics
- Exact Sciences
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Guided Therapeutics
- Helena Laboratories
- Hologic
- Horiba
- Hyphen BioMed
- Illumina
- Immucor
- Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
- Kyowa Medex
- LabCorp
- Leica Biosystems
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Lonza
- Myriad Genetics
- Nihon Kohden
- OncoLab
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Polymedco
- Proteome Sciences
- Qiagen
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Radiant Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Scienion
- SDIX
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Shimadzu
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sienco
- Sierra Molecular
- Sysmex
- Takara Bio
- Tecan
- Thermo Fisher
- Tosoh
- Trinity Biotech
- Wako
Contains 200 pages
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866915/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: