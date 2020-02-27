New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2020 Global Suppliers of Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagents: Blood Banking, Cancer Diagnostics, Coagulation, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866915/?utm_source=GNW
The report presents strategic profiles of 100 major and emerging suppliers of diagnostic products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.
Companies analyzed in the report include
   - Abbott
   - Accriva
   - Affymetrix
   - Agilent Technologies
   - Applied Gene Technologies
   - Arca Biopharma
   - Aspira Labs/Vermillion
   - Beckman Coulter/Danaher
   - Becton Dickinson
   - Bio/Data
   - Biokit
   - Biomedical Diagnostics
   - bioMerieux
   - Bio-Rad
   - Biotest
   - Cellavision
   - CellSearch
   - Cepheid/Danaher
   - Chrono-Log
   - Corgenix
   - Decode Genetics
   - Diadexus
   - Diagast
   - Diagnostica Stago
   - Diamedix
   - DiaSorin
   - Eiken Chemical
   - EKF Diagnostics
   - Elitech Group
   - Enzo Biochem
   - Epigenomics
   - Exact Sciences
   - Fujirebio
   - Grifols
   - GSK Biologicals
   - Guided Therapeutics
   - Helena Laboratories
   - Hologic
   - Horiba
   - Hyphen BioMed
   - Illumina
   - Immucor
   - Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
   - Kyowa Medex
   - LabCorp
   - Leica Biosystems
   - Li-Cor Biosciences
   - Lonza
   - Myriad Genetics
   - Nihon Kohden
   - OncoLab
   - Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
   - PerkinElmer
   - Polymedco
   - Proteome Sciences
   - Qiagen
   - Quest Diagnostics
   - Quidel
   - Radiant Pharmaceuticals
   - Roche
   - Scienion
   - SDIX
   - Sekisui Diagnostics
   - Sequenom
   - SeraCare
   - Shimadzu
   - Siemens Healthineers
   - Sienco
   - Sierra Molecular
   - Sysmex
   - Takara Bio
   - Tecan
   - Thermo Fisher
   - Tosoh
   - Trinity Biotech
   - Wako

