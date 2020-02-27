Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Technology (Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry), by Application, by End Use, and Segment Forecast, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is expected to reach USD 85.8 billion by 2027. It is projected to exhibit a 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period.



Development of simplified diagnostic tests is expected to drive the growth. For instance, Cepheid's Xpert HCV VL Fingerstick received CE-IVD clearance in September 2018. This test identifies and measures HCV RNA levels from fingerstick blood sample.



Key players are developing new products and undertaking strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to gain greater market share and to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2018, a product named PAXgene Blood ccfDNA tube was made available by BD for non-invasive prenatal testing and cancer diagnosis and application in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland. PAXgene Blood ccfDNA tube was developed by Qiagen-PreAnalytiX GmbH and BD in a joint venture.



Rising geriatric population and favorable government regulations to spur the approval process of medical devices are the factors expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2018, approval process for IVD was eased in an amended provision in the Fourth Schedule of Medical Devices Rule by the central government of India.



Furthermore, increasing demand for early diagnosis to strategize complete treatment plans for patients by the physicians is projected to fuel the demand for user-friendly in vitro diagnostic products. For instance, in July 2017, bioMerieux for VITEK MS received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. It is a mass spectrometry system that rapidly identifies pathogens, such as Nocardia mycobacteria, and molds.



Reagents held the largest market share in 2019, owing to development of analytical laboratory automation coupled with high usage rate of reagents. For instance, in July 2018, Surmodics, Inc. launched MatrixGuard Diluent that blocks matrix or assay signal and maintains intended signals.



Increasing prevalence cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and other diseases is expected to accelerate the demand for in vitro diagnostics in the forthcoming years. According to Cancer Research UK, in 2018, about 17 million new cancer cases were reported across the world. It has estimated that the incidence rate of the disease will witness a 62% rise from 2018 to 2040. Liver, stomach, breast, lung, and colorectal are the most common types of cancer.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Molecular diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the high usage of the technology for disease diagnosis

Infectious disease application segment dominated the market in 2019 due to rising prevalence of tuberculosis, hepatitis, and other infectious diseases

North America dominated the in vitro diagnostics market in 2019, owing to presence of key players and a rise in launch of new products in major countries like U.S. and Canada

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to number of products are being launched in hospitals to provide accurate diagnosis

Major IVD market players are Qiagen, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe), bioMerieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, and Sysmex Corporation

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global IVD Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. IVD Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Medical Technology market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.3.2. Standards & Compliances

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing demand for point of care diagnostics

3.4.1.2. Growing geriatric population

3.4.1.3. Introduction of technologically advanced diagnostics

3.4.1.4. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of devices

3.4.2.2 Stringent regulatory policies

3.5. Global IVD Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power: (Moderate to high due to presence of many manufacturers)

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power: (Low due to presence of primary clinics and diagnostic labs entering into long-term contract)

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat: (Moderate to Low due to high Accuracy of diagnostic results)

3.5.1.4. Threat from new entrant: (Moderate due to brand recognition of the existing players)

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry: (High due to increasing mergers & acquisitions by major players)

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.5.2.3. Social Landscape

3.5.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.5.2.5. Legal Landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.5.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5.3.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.5.3.4. Technology Collaborations

3.5.3.5. Strategic Divestments



Chapter 4. Global IVD Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

4.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

4.3. Vendor Landscape

4.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2. Key company market share analysis, 2019

4.4. Public Companies

4.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

4.4.2. Company Market Share

4.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.4.4. Market Differentiators

4.4.5. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

4.5. Private Companies

4.5.1. List of key emerging companies

4.5.2. Regional network map

4.5.3. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)



Chapter 5. Global IVD Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Global IVD Market, by Product, 2016 - 2027

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 - 2027 for the following,

5.3.1. Instruments

5.3.2. Reagents

5.3.3. Services



Chapter 6. Global IVD Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Technology market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3. Global IVD Market, by Technology, 2016 to 2027

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following

6.4.1. Immunoassay

6.4.2. Hematology

6.4.3. Clinical Chemistry

6.4.4. Molecular Diagnostics

6.4.5. Coagulation

6.4.6. Microbiology

6.4.7. Others

6.5. Technology Markets, by Product, 2016 to 2027:

6.5.1. Immunoassay

6.5.2. Hematology

6.5.3. Clinical Chemistry

6.5.4. Molecular Diagnostics

6.5.5. Coagulation

6.5.6. Microbiology

6.5.7. Others



Chapter 7. Global IVD Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Application market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.3. Global IVD Market, by Application, 2016 to 2027

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following

7.4.1. Infectious Disease

7.4.2. Diabetes

7.4.3. Oncology

7.4.4. Cardiology

7.4.5. Nephrology

7.4.6. Autoimmune Disease

7.4.7. Drug Testing

7.4.8. Others



Chapter 8. Global IVD Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Definitions & Scope

8.2. End Use market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.3. Global IVD Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2027

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following

8.4.1. Hospitals

8.4.2. Laboratories

8.4.3. Home Care

8.4.4. Others



Chapter 9 Global IVD Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Global IVD Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

9.2 Global IVD Market: Leading Players, 2019:

9.3 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

9.4 North America

9.5. Europe

9.6 Asia Pacific

9.7 Latin America

9.8 MEA



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Strategy Framework

10.2 Heat Map Analysis of Private Companies

10.2.1 Company size

10.2.2 Distribution network

10.2.3 Product portfolio

10.2.4 Segment coverage

10.2.5 Geographic presence

10.2.6 Collaborations

10.2.7 Conclusion

10.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.4 bioMerieux

10.5 Abbott Laboratories

10.6 Sysmex Corporation

10.7 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

10.8 Danaher

10.9 Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe)

10.10 Cepheid

10.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.12 Siemens Healthineers

10.13 Instrumentation Laboratory

10.14 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

10.15 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.16 Quidel Corporation

10.17 Qiagen N.V.

10.18 OraSure Technologies, Inc.

10.19 Stago



