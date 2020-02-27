Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes is directly contributing to the further increase in the prevalence of proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR).



According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, low- and middle-income countries account for approximately 75% of the global diabetes burden, yet many people are ill-equipped to properly identify, treat and manage this disease. Furthermore, as per the study published in the Ophthalmological Journal, estimates diabetic retinopathy affects 1 in 3 people with diabetes and by the year 2040, diabetes is projected to affect 642 million adults.



Growth in the geriatric population increases the prevalence of diabetes and diabetic retinopathy and the availability of advanced technology and minimally invasive laser technique are the key driving factors in the proliferative diabetic retinopathy market.



Key Market Trends



Anti-VEGF Agents Expected to Witness a Healthy CAGR



The recent research studies suggest that in cases of proliferative diabetic retinopathy, high levels of the vascular endothelial growth factor being detected in fibrovascular tissues of eyes of diabetic patients have prompted the use of anti-VEGF as the most effective and efficient management method. According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, by the year 2040, about 224 million (35%) people worldwide will have some form of diabetic retinopathy, in addition, 70 million (11%) people will have vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy.



Anti-VEGF agents segment holds a significant market share in the proliferative diabetic retinopathy market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to effective treatment which resulted in improvements in visual acuity of patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy when comparative to improvements observed in treatment by using corticosteroids.



Rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and the availability of advanced technology are the key driving factors in the Anti-VEGF agent's segment.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do the Same Over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global proliferative diabetic retinopathy market due to rising prevalence of diabetes and diabetic retinopathy and availability of advanced technology and minimally invasive laser technique in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 4.2 million adults had diabetic retinopathy and 655,000 had vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Market is consolidated and consists of few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allergan Plc, Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech), Oxurion NV, Alimera Sciences, BCN Peptides, Glycadia Pharmaceuticals and Kowa Group.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Increases Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy

4.2.2 Availability of Advanced Technology and Minimally Invasive Laser Technique

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Extended Approval Time for Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Anti-VEGF Agents

5.1.2 Corticosteroids

5.1.3 Laser Surgery

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Novartis AG

6.1.2 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.3 Allergan PLC

6.1.4 Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)

6.1.5 Oxurion N.V.

6.1.6 Alimera Sciences

6.1.7 BCN Peptides

6.1.8 Glycadia Pharmaceuticals

6.1.9 Kowa Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



