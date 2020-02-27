Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ford Focus SYNC 3 Silverbox" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a complete teardown analysis of Ford SYNC 3 Silverbox extracted from the new Ford Focus. Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the Ford SYNC 3 Silverbox. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.

The Ford SYNC 3 automotive infotainment system includes two operating systems: CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google. It offers a full range of multimedia functions such as DAB +/DRM/FM reception, a Class AB Audio Amplifier, a phone call, and video reading.

It has man-machine interface management such as simple music search, enhanced voice recognition for voice-control navigation, traffic information, climate control, in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, and also Amazon Alexa for shopping or controlling supported smart home devices. In this way, the driver keeps his/her hands on the wheel and his/her eyes on the road.

Key Topics Covered

1. Overview/Introduction

  • Executive Summary
  • Main Chipset
  • Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Teardown Analysis

  • Views and Dimensions of the System
  • System Opening
  • Main Electronic Board

3. Cost Analysis

  • Accessing the BOM
  • PCB Cost
  • BOM Cost - Electronic Board
  • Housing Parts - Estimation
  • BOM Cost - Housing
  • Material Cost Breakdown by Sub-Assembly
  • Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category
  • Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost
  • Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow
  • Details of the Main Electronic Board AV Cost
  • Details of the System Assembly AV Cost
  • Added-Value Cost Breakdown
  • Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

4. Estimated Price Analysis

  • Estimation of the Manufacturer Price

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Ford
  • Google

