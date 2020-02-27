Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ford Focus SYNC 3 Silverbox" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a complete teardown analysis of Ford SYNC 3 Silverbox extracted from the new Ford Focus. Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the Ford SYNC 3 Silverbox. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.
The Ford SYNC 3 automotive infotainment system includes two operating systems: CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google. It offers a full range of multimedia functions such as DAB +/DRM/FM reception, a Class AB Audio Amplifier, a phone call, and video reading.
It has man-machine interface management such as simple music search, enhanced voice recognition for voice-control navigation, traffic information, climate control, in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, and also Amazon Alexa for shopping or controlling supported smart home devices. In this way, the driver keeps his/her hands on the wheel and his/her eyes on the road.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Teardown Analysis
3. Cost Analysis
4. Estimated Price Analysis
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1li0mh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: