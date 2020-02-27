Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ford Focus SYNC 3 Silverbox" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a complete teardown analysis of Ford SYNC 3 Silverbox extracted from the new Ford Focus. Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the Ford SYNC 3 Silverbox. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.



The Ford SYNC 3 automotive infotainment system includes two operating systems: CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google. It offers a full range of multimedia functions such as DAB +/DRM/FM reception, a Class AB Audio Amplifier, a phone call, and video reading.

It has man-machine interface management such as simple music search, enhanced voice recognition for voice-control navigation, traffic information, climate control, in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, and also Amazon Alexa for shopping or controlling supported smart home devices. In this way, the driver keeps his/her hands on the wheel and his/her eyes on the road.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Main Chipset

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Teardown Analysis

Views and Dimensions of the System

System Opening

Main Electronic Board

3. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

PCB Cost

BOM Cost - Electronic Board

Housing Parts - Estimation

BOM Cost - Housing

Material Cost Breakdown by Sub-Assembly

Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category

Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost

Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow

Details of the Main Electronic Board AV Cost

Details of the System Assembly AV Cost

Added-Value Cost Breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

4. Estimated Price Analysis

Estimation of the Manufacturer Price

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

Ford

Google

