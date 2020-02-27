Hexagon Mobile Pipeline, a business of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded an order for TITAN® XL modules with an estimated value of USD 1.7 million (approx. NOK 16 million) from a leading gas distributor in Mexico.



Hexagon’s Mobile Pipeline® modules will transport compressed natural gas (CNG) to industrial operations and gas island cities lacking pipeline access.

“Our high capacity modules enable our customers to very cost effectively transition to CNG from LPG, which often has fewer supply points and sells at higher prices.” says Miguel Raimao, Vice President of Mobile Pipeline. "We’re excited to have been chosen by this world class company and to see Latin America back online. Our Mobile Pipeline® modules are helping to lower fuel prices, while at the same time driving down pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions.”

The TITAN®XL is the highest capacity CNG module in the world measuring just 40 foot (12.19 meters) in length. Hexagon offers a line of American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) certified modules that are ideal for the Mexican market.

Deliveries of the TITAN®XL modules are scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

