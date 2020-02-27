Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Preservation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global organ preservation market to grow with a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global organ preservation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on organ preservation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on organ preservation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global organ preservation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global organ preservation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising prevalence of multiorgan failure with rising geriatric population

Increasing number of organ transplants and organ donors

2) Restraints

High cost in organ transplantation

3) Opportunities

Rising initiatives to encourage organ donation

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the organ preservation market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the organ preservation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global organ preservation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Organ Preservation Market Highlights

2.2. Organ Preservation Market Projection

2.3. Organ Preservation Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Organ Preservation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Organ Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technique

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Organ Preservation Market



4. Organ Preservation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Organ Preservation Market by Organ Type

5.1. Kidneys

5.2. Liver

5.3. Lung

5.4. Heart

5.5. Others



6. Global Organ Preservation Market by Solution

6.1. University of Wisconsin

6.2. Custodial HTK

6.3. Perfadex

6.4. Others



7. Global Organ Preservation Market by Technique

7.1. Static Cold Storage

7.2. Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

7.3. Normothermic Machine Perfusion



8. Global Organ Preservation Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Organ Preservation Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Paragonix Technologies

9.2.2. XVIVO Perfusion AB

9.2.3. Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

9.2.4. Essential Pharmaceuticals

9.2.5. Transmedics Inc.

9.2.6. Organox Limited

9.2.7. Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

9.2.8. Waters Medical Systems LLC

9.2.9. Transplant Biomedicals

9.2.10. Organ Assist B.V.



