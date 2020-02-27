Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composites in Oil and Gas Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global composites in the oil and gas market to grow with a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global composites in the oil and gas market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on composites in the oil and gas market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on composites in oil and gas market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global composites in the oil and gas market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global composites in oil and gas market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant materials from oil & gas industry

Rising replacement of steel by composite due to low maintenance cost

2) Restraints

High production cost

3) Opportunities

Growing demand for composites from emerging countries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the composites in the oil and gas market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the composites in the oil and gas market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global composites in the oil and gas market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Composites in Oil and Gas Market Highlights

2.2. Composites in Oil and Gas Market Projection

2.3. Composites in Oil and Gas Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Composites in Oil and Gas Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Matrix Materials

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Composites In Oil and Gas Market



4. Composites in Oil and Gas Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Composites in Oil and Gas Market by Matrix Materials

5.1. Epoxy

5.2. Polymer

5.3. Phenolic

5.4. Glass Fibers

5.5. Carbon Fibers

5.6. Aramid Fibers



6. Global Composites in Oil and Gas Market by Product Type

6.1. Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP)

6.2. Glass Reinforced Epoxy Resin (GRER)

6.3. Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRVE)

6.4. Reinforced Thermoplastic (RTP)



7. Global Composites in Oil and Gas Market by Application

7.1. Piping Systems

7.2. Grinds/gratings

7.3. Ladders

7.4. Flexible Tubes

7.5. Composite Risers

7.6. Caissons & Pull Tubes



8. Global Composites in Oil and Gas Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Composites in Oil and Gas Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Creative Composites Ltd.

9.2.2. National Composites Center

9.2.3. Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

9.2.4. GE Oil & Gas

9.2.5. Magma Global Limited

9.2.6. National Oilwell Varco

9.2.7. Vello Nordic AS

9.2.8. Schlumberger Limited

9.2.9. Halliburton Company

9.2.10. Enduro Composites Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqkwbf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900