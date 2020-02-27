Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Municipal Solid Waste Management Market is anticipated to surpass USD 90 billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Stringent governmental regulations & policies pertaining to waste treatment along with the growing awareness the toward harmful environmental effect of untreated waste will drive the industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Municipal solid waste management industry will witness a strong demand from residential sector on account of growing population and rising waste generation quantities. Increasing consumer spending on manufactured goods & products along with demand for products with low to moderate life cycle has led to an accelerated the rate of waste generation. In addition, government reforms to reduce the exposure of household waste and growing concerns pertaining to environmental security will further propel the demand for a sustainable waste management practice globally.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4568

Waste treatment market by open dumping is set to decline globally on account of the introduction of efficient sustainable waste management technologies. Moreover, shifting waste management trends coupled with the growing investments for the development of sustainable waste management infrastructure will negatively affect the open dumping market. However, open dumping segment is estimated to hold a dominating market share across low-income and developing countries owing to the unavailability of appropriate waste disposal infrastructure.

Some major findings of the municipal solid waste management market report include:

Rapid urbanization in the developing countries with a paradigm shift toward sustainable waste management practices will stimulate the industry outlook.

Swift transition from traditional open dumping practices to more ecologically viable options including recycling, combustion, and anaerobic digestion will escalate the business growth.

Major players operating across the municipal solid waste management market includes, Biffa Group, Waste Connections, Veolia, Recology, SUEZ, Waste Management, Inc, and, Hitachi Zosen Corporation amongst others.

The growing use of municipal waste as an energy source to generate clean cyclic energy will significantly drive the industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Rising investments toward the development of waste treatment plants on account of increasing household waste generation will augment the technology adoption.

Browse key industry insights spread across 740 pages with 1336 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, “Municipal Solid Waste Management Market Outlook By Treatment (Open Dumping, Disposal {Landfill, Recycling, Incineration/Combustion, Composting & AD }), Source (Residential, Commercial { Hospitals, Offices & Institutions, Hotels, Others }), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Plastic, Food, Textile, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/municipal-solid-waste-management-market

Growing concerns toward the recycling and treatment of heavy metals present in the municipal solid waste will escalate the solid waste management market in the forthcoming years. The common sources of metallic waste from include, cans, tins, foil, home appliances, non-hazardous aerosol cans, bicycles, and railings etc. In addition, ferrous metals are non-biodegradable and are toxic in nature for the micro-organisms, thus requiring a more efficient waste management. Growing e-waste generation along with the introduction of stringent norms and mandates for heavy metals & e-waste treatment will further stimulate the industry growth.

Municipal solid waste management market across the Europe has been immensely influenced by the adoption of favorable policies framed by regulators. Rapid adoption of recycling and prevention techniques to cater the accruing waste management demand has positively influenced the industry landscape. Some of the key directives and polices implemented by the EU to effectively handle the MSW includes Waste Framework Directive and 7th Environment Action Programme among others. Rising awareness pertaining to the environment along with ambitious target toward efficient waste management will further complement business growth.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4568

Browse Related Reports:

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Industry by Application (Municipal, Industrial), Technology (Belt Filter Press, Centrifuges, Screw Press, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/sludge-dewatering-equipment-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

GMIPulse , our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com