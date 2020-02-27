Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release February 27, 2020

Emtelle and Hexatronic enters a global settlement agreement

Emtelle UK Limited and Hexatronic Group AB are pleased to announce that they have entered into a global settlement agreement, ending their patent litigation in the UK. Emtelle licenses Hexatronic under its patents on air blown fibre bundles. Hexatronic can continue to make and sell its air blown fibre products in all markets worldwide.

Gothenburg, February 27, 2020

Henrik Larsson Lyon

