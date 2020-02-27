Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2019:



Dividend amount: $0.30

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 10 March, 2020

Ex-date: 11 March, 2020

Record date: 12 March, 2020

Payment date: On or about 26 March, 2020

Date of approval: 26 February, 2020

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.