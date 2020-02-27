Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2019:
Dividend amount: $0.30
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 10 March, 2020
Ex-date: 11 March, 2020
Record date: 12 March, 2020
Payment date: On or about 26 March, 2020
Date of approval: 26 February, 2020
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Oslo, NORWAY
