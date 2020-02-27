New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NAND Insights Q1/20" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867147/?utm_source=GNW





This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2023. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers’ revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. The demand forecast includes the outlook for 3-bits per cell, 4-bits per cell and 3D NAND flash by application.



Companies mentioned in this report includes Intel, Macronix International, Micron Technology, Powerchip, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Memory Company, Western Digital, Winbond, Yangtze Memory Technology Company

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001