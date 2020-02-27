Pune, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Capsule Endoscopy Market report systematically determines several aspects which are very significant while observing global market on a very miniscule level. Capsule Endoscopy Market Report covers the manufacturer's data, including shipment, price, gross profit, industry overview in terms of historic and present situation key manufacturers, product/service application and types, important regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation (2020-2023) for global market share, revenue, and CAGR.
Capsule Endoscopy Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:
Market analysis
Capsule Endoscopy (CE) is a process which make use of the smallest wireless camera that captures image of the patient’s digestive tract. Through this technique, the doctors are able to see through small intestine. Also, capsule endoscopy is utilized for situations where the doctor needs to check out the causes of ailments like diagnose cancer, gastrointestinal bleeding, screening polyps as well as monitoring celiac. These are the major factors that are positively influencing the Global Capsule Endoscopy Market growth. Others positive factors including supportive government initiatives, rising demand for accurate and faster diagnostics tools for treating colorectal cancer, along with rising prominence of gastrointestinal diseases are helping in augmenting the global market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period (2017-2023).
Market segmentation
On the basis of component, the global capsule endoscopy market is classified into capsule endoscopy data recorders, capsule endoscope, capsule endoscopy workstations, and others. Based on its endoscope type, the market is bifurcated into neuro-endoscopes, cystoscopies, and others. On the basis of its product, the market is divided into esophageal capsule, colon capsule, and small bowel capsule. Based on its application, the market is categorized into intestine disease, Crohn’s disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, and others. Lastly, based on its end-user, the market is classified as clinics, hospitals, and others.
Regional analysis
Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Growing prevalence of small intestinal disorders
4.2.2 Increasing geriatric population
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Risks and complications of capsule endoscopy
4.3.2 Lack of skilled physicians
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Technological advancements in capsule endoscopy
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Supply chain analysis
5.1.1 R&D and Designing
5.1.2 Manufacturing
5.1.3 Distribution & Sales
5.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring
5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.5 Intense Rivalry
6 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Capsule endoscope
6.3 Capsule Endoscopy Data Recorder
6.4 Capsule Endoscopy Workstations
7 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Endoscope Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Capsule Cystoscopies
7.3 Capsule Neuro-endoscopes
8 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small Bowel Capsule
8.3 Esophageal Capsule
8.4 Colon Capsule
9 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB)
9.3 Crohn’s Disease
9.4 Small intestine tumor
10 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Clinics
11 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Americas
11.2.1 North America
11.2.1.1 US
11.2.1.2 Canada
11.2.2 South America
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Western Europe
11.3.1.1 Germany
11.3.1.2 UK
11.3.1.3 France
11.3.1.4 Spain
11.3.1.5 Italy
11.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
Continue…
