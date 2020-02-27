Goodvalley improved performance in volatile 2019
Goodvalley continued to strengthen the business in 2019 by improving operational and financial performance in a year of significant fluctuations in European markets driven by a sharp increase in prices for live pigs, while pork prices in the Polish bulk market remained low throughout the year.
HIGHLIGHTS
Financials
Operations
Outlook
“We continued to strengthen the business in 2019 as we improved operational and financial performance while investing in our sustainable production platform, our food brand in Poland and the efforts to mitigate increasing exposure to African swine fever,” says CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen.
Conference call 27 February at 14.00 (CET) about Annual Report 2019
On 27 February 2020 at 14.00 (CET), Goodvalley will host a conference call at which CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen and Vice CEO Kristian Brokop Jakobsen will provide comments on financial and operational performance in the financial year 2019, the outlook and answer questions. Registration is not required.
The conference call will be conducted in English and can be followed live here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9p7fm3uw
Participants should dial the numbers provided below and state conference code 8684139
|Denmark:
|+45 32 72 80 42
|Norway:
|+47 239 602 64
|Poland:
|+48 222 120 152
|Sweden:
|+46 (0 )850 692 180
|United Kingdom:
|+44 (0) 844 571 88 92
|United States:
|+1 631 510 74 95
Further Information
Group Communications, Anne Axelgaard
+ 45 76 52 20 00
Goodvalley at a glance
Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.
