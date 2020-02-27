Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delphi Volkswagen T-Roc MIB2 Discover Media Unit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a complete teardown analysis of the VW MIB2 Discover Media Unit manufactured by Delphi and extracted from the VW T-ROC car. Note that the analysis of the display is not included in the report, only the MIB 2 Media Unit analysis is included.
Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the MIB2 Discover Media Unit. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.
The Volkswagen MIB 2 Discover Media Unit is an automotive infotainment system, including Car-Net with CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google as operating systems. It offers multimedia functions such as Bluetooth hands-free telephone calls, DAB/FM/AM radio, video reading using a CD/DVD player or an SD card slot.
The VW MIB 2 components enable video demodulation according to the NTSC/PAL/SECAM video standards without loss of signal. The unit is compatible with the latest geolocation standards such as GPS/QZSS or GLONASS. Also, MIB2 Audio Video Geolocation compatible components maintain their functions even in the start and stop mode.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqwpvu
