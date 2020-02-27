Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delphi Volkswagen T-Roc MIB2 Discover Media Unit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a complete teardown analysis of the VW MIB2 Discover Media Unit manufactured by Delphi and extracted from the VW T-ROC car. Note that the analysis of the display is not included in the report, only the MIB 2 Media Unit analysis is included.

Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the MIB2 Discover Media Unit. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.

The Volkswagen MIB 2 Discover Media Unit is an automotive infotainment system, including Car-Net with CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google as operating systems. It offers multimedia functions such as Bluetooth hands-free telephone calls, DAB/FM/AM radio, video reading using a CD/DVD player or an SD card slot.

The VW MIB 2 components enable video demodulation according to the NTSC/PAL/SECAM video standards without loss of signal. The unit is compatible with the latest geolocation standards such as GPS/QZSS or GLONASS. Also, MIB2 Audio Video Geolocation compatible components maintain their functions even in the start and stop mode.

Key Topics Covered

1. Overview/Introduction

  • Executive Summary
  • Main Chipset
  • Block Diagram
  • Reverse Costing Methodology
  • Glossary

2. Physical Analysis

  • Views and Dimensions of the System
  • System Opening
  • Main Board
  • Player Board #1
  • Player Board #2
  • Daughter Board Player Board #2
  • Player Button Board
  • Player Reader Board

3. Cost Analysis

  • Accessing the BOM
  • PCB Cost
  • BOM Cost - Main Electronic Board
  • Housing Parts - Estimation
  • BOM Cost - ECU Housing
  • Material Cost Breakdown by Sub-Assembly
  • Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category
  • Assessing the Added Value (AV) Cost
  • Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow
  • Details of the Electronic Board AV Cost
  • Details of the System Assembly AV Cost
  • Added-Value Cost Breakdown
  • Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

4. Estimated Manufacturer Price Analysis

  • Estimation of the Manufacturer Price

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple
  • Delphi
  • Google
  • Volkswagen

