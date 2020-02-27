Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "pmd/Infineon's 3D Indirect Time-of-Flight in LG G8 ThinQ" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is focused on the analysis of the 3D depth-sensing camera, comprising the NIR ToF camera module with REAL3 CMOS and the flood illuminator. This new NIR image sensor is 40% smaller than the 2016 module from Lenovo Phab2Pro, with the same 224172 pixel definition. This is coupled with the new generation of the VCSEL laser die from ams AG, which is 12% smaller than the last generation. The new VCSEL electrode has been re-designed, and the cavity diameter reduced by 15%.



This report analyzes the complete 3D indirect ToF camera, provided along with cost analysis and price estimation for the module.



It also includes a physical and technical comparison with other 3D camera systems, such as the pmd/Infineon ToF image sensor in the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, and the Panasonic MN34906 charge-coupled device (CCD) ToF image sensor in the Vivo Nex Dual Display. The comparison looks at system integration, the NIR camera module, and the illuminator architecture.

The new pmd/Infineon REAL3 image sensor, reference IR 2381C, offers more than simple face authentication for the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone. The indirect Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera and the flood illuminator allow face recognition, and also the recognition of the palm vein patterns. Moreover, the ToF module is used for the new Bokeh' smartphone photography mode. Bokeh allows users to take pictures without blur in real-time. Lastly, the new indirect ToF module allows users to interact with the phone without touching it, using hand gestures.



The ToF Module in the LG G8 smartphone is based on the REAL3 image sensor, a Near Infra-Red (NIR) sensor, and a flood illuminator, using a new-generation Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) die from ams AG. The total solution is designed by pmd.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Panasonic Company Profile



3. LG G8 ThinQ - Teardown and Market Analysis



4. Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

3D Sensing System Disassembly and Cross-Section

Flood Illuminator

View, Dimensions and Cross-Section

NIR VCSEL Dies

View, Dimensions, Pixels, Delayering and Main Block IDs

Process and Cross-section

NIR ToF Module

NIR Camera ToF Sensor Die

View, and Dimensions

Die Processes and Cross-Sections

Physical Data Summary

5. Manufacturing Process Flow

Die Fabrication Unit: NIR Image Sensor, NIR VCSEL

NIR Image Sensor and VCSEL Process Flow

6. Cost Analysis

Cost Analysis Overview

Supply Chain Description and Yield Hypotheses

NIR Image Camera Module Cost

Front-End (FE), Microlens and Total FE Cost

Wafer and Die Cost

NIR Flood Illuminator Cost

Front-End (FE) Cost

Front-End Cost per Process Step

Wafer and Die Cost

ToF Module

Lens Module and Diffuser Cost

Assembly Cost

7. Estimated Price Analysis: NIR Camera Module, Flood Illuminator Module, and Optical Hub

Comparison between LG G8 and Lenovo Phab2Pro and Vivo Nex Dual Display

System Integration

NIR Camera Module and ToF Sensor

Flood Illuminator and VCSEL

