The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of AS Tallinna Sadam will take place on 12.05.2020 instead of previously announced 06.05.2020. Other dates in the financial calendar remain unchanged.

In 2020, Tallinna Sadam plans to disclose the results and organize the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

Week 2 2019 Q4 and 12-months passenger and cargo traffic volumes 28.02.2020 2019 12-months unaudited interim report 03.04.2020 Audited annual report of 2019 and dividend proposal Week 15 2020 Q1 passenger and cargo traffic volumes 12.05.2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders 15.05.2020 2020 unaudited 3-months interim report Week 28 2020 Q2 passenger and cargo traffic volumes 14.08.2020 2020 unaudited 6-months interim report Week 41 2020 Q3 passenger and cargo traffic volumes 13.11.2020 2020 unaudited 9-months interim report



