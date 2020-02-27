The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of AS Tallinna Sadam will take place on 12.05.2020 instead of previously announced 06.05.2020. Other dates in the financial calendar remain unchanged.

In 2020, Tallinna Sadam plans to disclose the results and organize the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

Week 22019 Q4 and 12-months passenger and cargo traffic volumes
28.02.20202019 12-months unaudited interim report
03.04.2020Audited annual report of 2019 and dividend proposal
Week 152020 Q1 passenger and cargo traffic volumes
12.05.2020Annual General Meeting of shareholders
15.05.20202020 unaudited 3-months interim report
Week 282020 Q2 passenger and cargo traffic volumes
14.08.20202020 unaudited 6-months interim report
Week 412020 Q3 passenger and cargo traffic volumes
13.11.20202020 unaudited 9-months interim report


Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
AS Tallinna Sadam
m.zirel@ts.ee