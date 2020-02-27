Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASE/Deca M-Series Fan-Out Process" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes a full investigation of the component, featuring a detailed study of the PMIC including packaging, die design and cross-sections. It contains a complete cost analysis and a selling price estimation of the component. Finally, it features a comparison with the Qualcomm WCD9335 Audio Codec, featuring eWLB packaging.



Back in 2015, only Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) players were involved in Fan-Out (FO) packaging. But in 2016, TSMC led the entry of foundries into this market. With its integrated FO (inFO) packaging technology, TSMC and Apple introduced the first high-density FO package in the mobile segment.

Now, Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) like Samsung has joined the race with new in-house technology at the panel level. The result is that in 2019 OSATs have only a third of the market. Even with this reduced share, they are still developing and enhancing their portfolio in this segment. ASE, in partnership with Deca Technologies, has developed FO technology targeting the core market. Formerly a user of Embedded Wafer Level Ball Grid Array (eWLB) packaging, ASE has moved to M-series packaging technology for its advanced Wafer Level Packaging (aWLP).



With production maturity, fabless companies like Qualcomm are seeking yield loss improvements, reducing the number of chipped dies following dicing. FOWLP was eventually adopted as side-wall protection to help manage incoming dies regardless of whether they're on 200mm or 300mm wafers, which resolved the yield issue. In the past, Qualcomm has used eWLB for side-wall protection for this purpose. But now the M-series technology from Deca Technologies is mature. ASE, the current OSAT supplier for Qualcomm, has switched packaging production.



One of the main advantages of the technology is that at a similar price to the eWLB technology, the M-series offers better quality and board-level reliability (BLR). Indeed, one of the key enablers is the use of epoxy molding compound (EMC) between the die and the redistribution layers (RDLs).



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Qualcomm Company Profile and ASE/Deca Roadmap



3. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G USA Teardown



4. Market Analysis



5. Physical Analysis



Physical Analysis Methodology

M-Series Packaging Analysis

Package view and dimensions

Package cross-section: RDLs, UBM, copper studs

Package process analysis

PMIC Die Analysis

Die view and dimensions

Die delayering and main block IDs

Die cross-section

Die process



6. Manufacturing Process Flow



PMIC Die Process and Fabrication Unit

M-Series Packaging Process Flow and Fabrication Unit



7. Cost Analysis



Overview of the Cost Analysis

Supply Chain Description

Yield Hypotheses

PMIC Die cost Analyses

Front-end cost

Wafer and die cost

M-Series Package Cost Analysis

Packaging front-end cost

Packaging cost by process step

Final Test Cost

Component Cost



8. Estimated Price Analysis



9. Comparison Between eWLB and M-Series for Side Wall Protection

Companies Mentioned



Apple

ASE

Deca Technologies

Samsung

TSMC

