Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ford Focus SYNC 3 Display ECU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a complete teardown analysis of the Ford SYNC 3 Display Electronic Control Unit (ECU) extracted from the new Ford Focus. The ECU controls the capacitive touchscreen display. Note that the analysis of the display is not included in the report, only the ECU analysis is included.
Based on this, the report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the Display ECU. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.
The Ford SYNC 3 automotive infotainment system, includes two operating systems: CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google. It offers a full range of multimedia functions such as DAB +/DRM/FM reception, a Class AB Audio Amplifier, phone calls, and video reading.
It has man-machine interface management such as simple music search, enhanced voice recognition for voice-control navigation, traffic information, climate control, in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, and also Amazon Alexa for shopping or controlling supported smart-home devices. In this way, the driver keeps his/her hands on the wheel and his/her eyes on the road.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Teardown Analysis
3. Cost Analysis
4. Manufacturer Price
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpmnct
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: