Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ford Focus SYNC 3 Display ECU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a complete teardown analysis of the Ford SYNC 3 Display Electronic Control Unit (ECU) extracted from the new Ford Focus. The ECU controls the capacitive touchscreen display. Note that the analysis of the display is not included in the report, only the ECU analysis is included.



Based on this, the report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the Display ECU. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.



The Ford SYNC 3 automotive infotainment system, includes two operating systems: CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google. It offers a full range of multimedia functions such as DAB +/DRM/FM reception, a Class AB Audio Amplifier, phone calls, and video reading.

It has man-machine interface management such as simple music search, enhanced voice recognition for voice-control navigation, traffic information, climate control, in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, and also Amazon Alexa for shopping or controlling supported smart-home devices. In this way, the driver keeps his/her hands on the wheel and his/her eyes on the road.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Main Features

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Teardown Analysis

Global Views of the System

Views and Dimensions of the System

System Opening

Main Electronic Board

Daughter Board

Bluetooth Board

3. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

PCB Cost

BOM Cost - Main Board

BOM Cost - Daughter Board

BOM Cost - Bluetooth Board

BOM Cost - Housing

Material Cost Breakdown

Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost

Main Board and System Manufacturing Flow

Details of the Main Board and system AV Cost

Added-Value Cost Breakdowns

4. Manufacturer Price

Financial ratios

Estimation of the Manufacturer Price

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

Ford

Google

