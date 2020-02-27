Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Particle Sensor Comparison 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comparative report analyzes seven particle sensors from the top main manufacturers:
In this analysis technical choices made by manufacturers are highlighted, at the printed circuit boards, electronic components and hardware levels. Block diagrams help readers to understand the component functions and mechanical design. Different tables compare the common chipsets and main parts identified plus their respective costs. Then, combined with manufacturing hypotheses, a manufacturing price is estimated for each system.
Market Overview
Due to increasing air quality level requirements, air and gas particulate matter sensing has become an ever-growing market, particularly in semiconductors, indoor de-pollution, and automotive applications.
Only a few well-known companies share this market, which is worth more than $100 million today. Many products have already been released in different applications, for different particle sizes.
However, these particle sensors must respect dimensional constraints to be integrated into other systems. They must operate for years without maintenance and have a reasonable selling price to reach as many areas as possible.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Specification Comparison
3. Physical Comparison
4. Cost Comparison
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm0nmc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: