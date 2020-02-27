Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Particle Sensor Comparison 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comparative report analyzes seven particle sensors from the top main manufacturers:

Honeywell's HPMA115S0-XXX

Nova Fitness' SDS011

Plantower's PMS 7003

Sensirion's SPS30

Sharp's GP2Y1010AU0F

Shiyei Technology's PPD42NJ and PPD71

In this analysis technical choices made by manufacturers are highlighted, at the printed circuit boards, electronic components and hardware levels. Block diagrams help readers to understand the component functions and mechanical design. Different tables compare the common chipsets and main parts identified plus their respective costs. Then, combined with manufacturing hypotheses, a manufacturing price is estimated for each system.

Market Overview



Due to increasing air quality level requirements, air and gas particulate matter sensing has become an ever-growing market, particularly in semiconductors, indoor de-pollution, and automotive applications.



Only a few well-known companies share this market, which is worth more than $100 million today. Many products have already been released in different applications, for different particle sizes.



However, these particle sensors must respect dimensional constraints to be integrated into other systems. They must operate for years without maintenance and have a reasonable selling price to reach as many areas as possible.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Particle Sensor Market

Overview

2. Specification Comparison

Main Features - Particle Sensor Comparison 2019

Block Diagrams

Dimensions

3. Physical Comparison

Teardown/Part Collection

Electronic Boards

Comparison Table: Chipset and Other Parts

4. Cost Comparison

BoM Cost

Added-Value Cost

Manufacturing Cost

Companies Mentioned



Honeywell

Nova Fitness

Plantower

Sensirion

Sharp

Shiyei Technology

