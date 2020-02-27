Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches: European Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes EU market analysis and defines all the tobacco-free brands of nicotine pouches, also known as nicotine snus.



The analysis of tobacco-free nicotine snus included 17 brands marketed in the EU and, in particular, 137 products were studied that varied in flavor, nicotine strength and portion weight.



Numerous limitations and restrictions are in place throughout the EU on the sale of oral tobacco products, the non-tobacco nicotine snus brands have emerged as a popular alternative to tobacco-based portion pouch products.



The large tobacco manufacturers appear to be adopting tobacco-free nicotine pouches as a focus of corporate harm reduction strategies, and accordingly, given the opportunity to switch existing smokers from cigarettes to oral products at profitable margins, the level of innovation in this segment is likely to increase in the short to mid-term.



The rapid growth of the smokeless oral nicotine pouch market has resulted in new market entrants and new products configurations available in the European market. Scandinavian snus manufacturers are increasingly switching to non-tobacco compositions infused with nicotine and flavors as an alternative to tobacco as part of their current brand offerings. Consumer acceptance for these tobacco-free oral smokeless products has grown in recent years, with rapid adoption throughout Scandinavia, Central Europe and increasingly in Eastern Europe.



In this latest forty-page novel nicotine oral smokeless products report, analysts present a detailed overview of current portion pouch product offerings by major category manufacturers as well as new market entrants in Europe.

The report comprehensively sets out detail on:

Sizes and types of nicotine pouches

The current regulatory environment in Scandinavia and the EU

Current package offerings

Current portion pouch sizes by brand

Nicotine pouch content by brand

Total nicotine content per package

Average pouch weight by brand

Average total weight per brand

Total pouch count per brand

Flavor profile analysis for the overall nicotine pouch category

Conceptual packaging designs

Average pricing by brand

Companies Mentioned



Altria Group

British American Tobacco (BAT)

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco International (JTI)

Swedish Match

Any strategic planning adviser, competitive analyst, marketing specialist or sales professional in the nicotine or tobacco pouch smokeless market will find this report to be an invaluable ready-reference guide to brand and product characteristics in the category.

Key Topics Covered

1. General Tobacco-Free Snus industry overview

1.1. Tobacco-free snus definition

1.2. Regulation in the EU region

1.3. Snus relative patents

1.4. Types of cellulose packing

1.5 Types of packaging boxes

1.5.1 Real designs

1.5.2 Concept designs



2. EU Non-tobacco snus market analysis

2.1. Average weight of portion

2.2. Average quantity of portion per package

2.3. Average weight of per package of portions

2.4. Labelled nicotine content per portion

2.5. Packages analysis

2.6. Flavor profiles analysis

2.7. Price range for tobacco-free snus

2.8. EU Brands ownership

2.9 EU Brands presence in CIS market

2.10 EU Customs statistics for tobacco-free snus

2.10.1 Import from Sweden

2.10.2 Import from India



Conclusions



List of Charts

Chart 1. Weight of portion in EU market, g

Chart 2. Quantity of portions in the EU market, items

Chart 3. Weight of all portions in a package in EU market, g

Chart 4. Nicotine content per portion in the EU market, mg

Chart 5. Analysis of boxes by shape

Chart 6. Availability of tobacco-free snus flavors in EU

Chart 7. Price for a pack of snus in the EU, Euro

Chart 8. EU brands by type of ownership

Chart 9. EU brands presence in the CIS market

Chart 10. Import ratio from Sweden and India to EU countries by HS code 24039990 in Jan - Oct 2019 (value in 1000 EUR)

Chart 11. Import from Sweden to EU countries by HS code 24039990 in Jan - Oct 2019 (value in 1000 EUR)

Chart 12. Import from Sweden to EU countries by HS code 24039990 in Jan - Oct 2019 (value in 1000 EUR)

Chart 13. Import from India to EU countries by HS code 24039990 in Jan - Oct 2019 (value in 1000 EUR)

Chart 14. Import from India to EU countries by HS code 24039990 in Jan - Oct 2019 (value in 1000 EUR)



List of Tables

Table 1. Regulation acts in the European Union

Table 2. Patents for snus

Table 3. Types and weight of the portion of snus

