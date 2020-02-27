New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867104/?utm_source=GNW



The global organic personal care ingredients market demand is estimated to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a volume-based CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Rising awareness among consumers from Europe and North America regarding the harmful side effects of the conventional synthetic and chemical ingredients is expected to drive the growth.



Organic personal care ingredients are produced majorly from plant extracts without the introduction of any chemicals or agrochemicals.Skin care, hair care, oral care, and cosmetics are the major application areas for these products.



They can be segmented on the basis of ingredient type such as natural surfactants, emollients, active ingredients, sugar polymers, and others.



The natural appeal of products manufactured using organic personal care ingredients is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.North America and Europe are anticipated to witness significantly high demand owing to the presence of a large number of millennial population.



However, significant concentration of the personal care and cosmetics industry in East Asian countries, such as India and China has significantly driven the product consumption in Asia Pacific.



Increasing R&D investments coupled with associated technological innovations in the area of plant extracts and optimization of the process of extraction has accelerated the production volume of organic personal care ingredients in the market. However, a significantly large entry barrier for the new players owing to the requirement for a high capital investments in bio-refinery set-up coupled with government regulation compliance poses as a significant threat to new entrants.



• In North America, the natural surfactants product segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period

• Demand from U.S. is anticipated to continue occupying a significant market share in near future. Growing inclination toward natural and user-friendly ingredients based products is a primary growth stimulant

• The market for organic personal care ingredients is highly competitive in nature with the presence of a number of multinational companies with huge product portfolios

• Some of the key companies present in the organic personal care ingredients market are AkzoNobel N.V.; Cargill, Inc.; BASF SE; The Lubrizol Corporation; Croda International Plc; Huntsman International LLC.; Ingredion Incorporated; Clariant International Ltd.; and Evonik Industries. The companies engage in mergers and acquisitions and portfolio expansions to gain greater market share

