Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compression Therapy Market by Technique (Static, Dynamic), Product (Garment (Stockings, Bandages, Wraps), Braces, Pump), Application (Varicose Vein, DVT, Lymphedema, Leg Ulcer), Distribution (Clinics, Pharmacies, E-Commerce) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global compression therapy market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8%.



Factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries and accidents, significant increase in the burden of target diseases (such as lymphedema, DVT, and varicose veins), and the favorable clinical evidence for the use of compression therapy products in the management of several diseases are driving the growth of the compression therapy market across the globe.



Compression pumps segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period



On the basis of the product, the compression therapy market is segmented into compression garments, compression braces, and compression pumps. Compression pumps form the fastest-growing product segment in the compression therapy market. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing prevalence of chronic venous diseases such as lymphedema and DVT, and the growing number of hip and knee surgeries across the globe.



Lymphedema treatment is the fastest-growing application segment in the compression therapy market



On the basis of application, the compression therapy market is segmented into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and other applications. The lymphedema treatment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising incidence of lymphedema, coupled with the increasing patient preference for compression therapy in lymphedema treatment.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for compression therapy products



The global compression therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). During the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, primarily due to the high growth in the target patient population in several Asia Pacific countries.



In 2019, the global compression therapy market was dominated by BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (US), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Product launches, agreements, and collaborations were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Presence of A Large Target Patient Population

5.3.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Accidents

5.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Orthopedic Procedures

5.3.1.4 Clinical Evidence Favoring The Adoption of Compression Therapy in the Management of Target Diseases

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of Universally Accepted Standards for Compression Products

5.3.2.2 Low Patient Compliance For Compression Garments

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growth Potential Offered By Emerging Markets

5.3.3.2 Rising Patient Awareness Regarding The Benefits of Compression Therapy in Target Disease Management

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Significant Adoption of Alternative Therapies for Specific Target Indications



6 Compression Therapy Market, By Technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Static Compression Therapy

6.3 Dynamic Compression Therapy



7 Compression Therapy Market, By Products

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compression Garments

7.2.1 Compression Stockings

7.2.2 Compression Bandages & Wraps

7.2.3 Other Compression Garments

7.3 Compression Pumps

7.4 Compression Braces



8 Compression Therapy Market, By Application

8.1 Varicose Veins

8.2 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

8.3 Lymphedema

8.4 Leg Ulcer Treatment

8.5 Others



9 Compression Therapy Market, By Sales Channels

9.1 Pharmacies & Retailers

9.2 Hospitals and Clinics

9.3 E-Commerce Platforms



10 Compression Therapy Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 U.K.

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia

10.4.1 India

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 S. Korea

10.4.6 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of World (RoW)

10.5.1 Latam

10.5.1.1 Brazil

10.5.1.2 Mexico

10.5.1.3 Rolatam

10.5.2 MEA



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Scenario (2016-2019)

11.4 Market Share Analysis (2018)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M Healthcare

12.2 BIO Compression Systems, Inc.

12.3 BSN Medical

12.4 Medtronic

12.5 MSDI GmbH & Co Kg

12.6 Paul Hartmann Ag

12.7 Sigvaris Management AG

12.8 Medline Industries

12.9 Derma Sciences

12.10 Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.),

12.11 Lohmann & Rauscher

12.12 Venosan

12.13 Sanyleg

12.14 Daesung Maref

12.15 Convatech



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwbf57



