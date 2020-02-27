Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compression Therapy Market by Technique (Static, Dynamic), Product (Garment (Stockings, Bandages, Wraps), Braces, Pump), Application (Varicose Vein, DVT, Lymphedema, Leg Ulcer), Distribution (Clinics, Pharmacies, E-Commerce) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global compression therapy market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8%.
Factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries and accidents, significant increase in the burden of target diseases (such as lymphedema, DVT, and varicose veins), and the favorable clinical evidence for the use of compression therapy products in the management of several diseases are driving the growth of the compression therapy market across the globe.
Compression pumps segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period
On the basis of the product, the compression therapy market is segmented into compression garments, compression braces, and compression pumps. Compression pumps form the fastest-growing product segment in the compression therapy market. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing prevalence of chronic venous diseases such as lymphedema and DVT, and the growing number of hip and knee surgeries across the globe.
Lymphedema treatment is the fastest-growing application segment in the compression therapy market
On the basis of application, the compression therapy market is segmented into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and other applications. The lymphedema treatment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising incidence of lymphedema, coupled with the increasing patient preference for compression therapy in lymphedema treatment.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for compression therapy products
The global compression therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). During the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, primarily due to the high growth in the target patient population in several Asia Pacific countries.
In 2019, the global compression therapy market was dominated by BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (US), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Product launches, agreements, and collaborations were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Presence of A Large Target Patient Population
5.3.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Accidents
5.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Orthopedic Procedures
5.3.1.4 Clinical Evidence Favoring The Adoption of Compression Therapy in the Management of Target Diseases
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Lack of Universally Accepted Standards for Compression Products
5.3.2.2 Low Patient Compliance For Compression Garments
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Growth Potential Offered By Emerging Markets
5.3.3.2 Rising Patient Awareness Regarding The Benefits of Compression Therapy in Target Disease Management
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Significant Adoption of Alternative Therapies for Specific Target Indications
6 Compression Therapy Market, By Technique
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Static Compression Therapy
6.3 Dynamic Compression Therapy
7 Compression Therapy Market, By Products
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Compression Garments
7.2.1 Compression Stockings
7.2.2 Compression Bandages & Wraps
7.2.3 Other Compression Garments
7.3 Compression Pumps
7.4 Compression Braces
8 Compression Therapy Market, By Application
8.1 Varicose Veins
8.2 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
8.3 Lymphedema
8.4 Leg Ulcer Treatment
8.5 Others
9 Compression Therapy Market, By Sales Channels
9.1 Pharmacies & Retailers
9.2 Hospitals and Clinics
9.3 E-Commerce Platforms
10 Compression Therapy Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 U.K.
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia
10.4.1 India
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 S. Korea
10.4.6 Rest of APAC
10.5 Rest of World (RoW)
10.5.1 Latam
10.5.1.1 Brazil
10.5.1.2 Mexico
10.5.1.3 Rolatam
10.5.2 MEA
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
11.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature
11.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.1.2 Innovators
11.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Competitive Scenario (2016-2019)
11.4 Market Share Analysis (2018)
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M Healthcare
12.2 BIO Compression Systems, Inc.
12.3 BSN Medical
12.4 Medtronic
12.5 MSDI GmbH & Co Kg
12.6 Paul Hartmann Ag
12.7 Sigvaris Management AG
12.8 Medline Industries
12.9 Derma Sciences
12.10 Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.),
12.11 Lohmann & Rauscher
12.12 Venosan
12.13 Sanyleg
12.14 Daesung Maref
12.15 Convatech
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwbf57
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
