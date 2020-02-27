Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market by Technology (Fusion, Spine Biologics, VCF, Decompression, Motion Preservation), Product (Thoracic, Cervical, Interbody, Spine Biologics, Non-Fusion, Stimulators), Type (Open, MIS) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2025 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5%. In 2019, Medtronic (Ireland), DePuy Synthes (US), and NuVasive, Inc. (US) dominated the market.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include advancements in spine surgery technologies, increasing incidence of spinal disorders, the launch of advanced bone grafting products, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries. However, the high cost of spinal surgery and uncertainties surrounding reimbursement are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The thoracic fusion & lumbar fusion devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



Based on product, the spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices, cervical fusion devices, spine biologics, non-fusion devices, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, spinal decompression devices, and spine bone stimulators. The thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of lumbar degenerative disc disease and the growing number of product launches.



The spinal fusion and fixation technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.



On the basis of technology, the spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into spinal fusion and fixation, vertebral compression fracture treatment, motion preservation/non-fusion, and spinal decompression technologies. The spinal fusion and fixation technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of target diseases (such as degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis) with the growing geriatric population across the globe, a growing number of spinal fusion procedures, and technological advancements in spinal fusion techniques and bone grafting procedures.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.



The spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement systems and high patient awareness and physician education.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Overview

4.2 Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Regional Analysis: Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Technology (2019)

4.4 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Type of Surgery, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.5 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Country (2019-2025)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in Spine Surgery Technologies

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Spinal Disorders

5.2.1.3 Launch of Advanced Bone Grafting Products

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Treatment Procedures

5.2.2.2 Uncertainty in Reimbursement

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Rising Number of Hospitals and Surgical Centers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Adequate Physicians and Limited Awareness/Education

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Market Consolidation



6 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices

6.2.1 Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.2.2 Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.2.3 Posterior Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

6.2.4 Interbody Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

6.2.4.1 Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.2 Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.3 Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.4 Axial Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.5 Non-Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.6 Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.5 Anterior Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

6.3 Cervical Fusion Devices

6.3.1 Cervical Fusion Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.3.2 Cervical Fusion Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.3.3 Anterior Cervical Fusion Devices

6.3.3.1 Anterior Cervical Plates

6.3.3.2 Anterior Cervical Screw Systems

6.3.3.3 Cervical Interbody Fusion Devices

6.3.4 Posterior Cervical Fusion Devices

6.3.4.1 Posterior Cervical Plates

6.3.4.2 Posterior Cervical Screws

6.3.4.3 Posterior Cervical Rods

6.4 Spine Biologics

6.4.1 Spine Biologics Market Split, By Technology

6.4.2 Spine Biologics Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.4.3 Demineralized Bone Matrix

6.4.4 Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

6.4.5 Bone Substitutes

6.4.6 Machined Bones

6.4.7 Cell-Based Matrices

6.4.8 Allograft Bone

6.5 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

6.5.1 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.5.2 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.5.3 Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

6.5.4 Vertebroplasty Devices

6.6 Spinal Decompression Devices

6.6.1 Spinal Decompression Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.6.2 Spinal Decompression Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.6.3 Discectomy

6.6.4 Laminoplasty, Laminectomy, and Laminotomy

6.6.5 Foraminotomy & Foraminectomy

6.6.6 Facetectomy

6.6.7 Corpectomy

6.7 Non-Fusion Devices

6.7.1 Non-Fusion Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.7.2 Non-Fusion Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.7.3 Dynamic Stabilization Devices

6.7.3.1 Interspinous Process Spacers

6.7.3.2 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Rod Devices

6.7.3.3 Facet Replacement Products

6.7.4 Artificial Discs

6.7.4.1 Artificial Cervical Discs

6.7.4.2 Artificial Lumbar Discs

6.7.5 Annulus Repair Devices

6.7.6 Nuclear Disc Prostheses

6.8 Spine Bone Stimulators

6.8.1 Spine Bone Stimulators Market Split, By Technology

6.8.2 Spine Bone Stimulators Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.8.3 Noninvasive Spine Bone Stimulators

6.8.3.1 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices

6.8.3.2 Capacitive Coupling (CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

6.8.4 Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators



7 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spinal Fusion & Fixation

7.2.1 Spinal Fusion & Fixation Technologies Will Continue to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

7.3 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

7.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Vertebral Compression Fractures - A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

7.4 Spinal Decompression

7.4.1 Growing Incidence of Spinal Tumors & Development of Minimally Invasive Devices for Spinal Decompression Procedures are Driving Market Growth

7.5 Motion Preservation/Non-Fusion

7.5.1 Motion Preservation/Non-Fusion Technologies to Witness the Highest Growth Between 2019 & 2025



8 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Type of Surgery

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Open Surgeries

8.2.1 Increasing Preference for Open Spine Surgeries-Key Driver for Market Growth

8.3 Minimally Invasive Surgeries

8.3.1 Minimally Invasive Surgeries Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



9 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Dearth of Reimbursement for Spinal Procedures Negatively Affects Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Rising Cost of Spinal Surgeries Will Hinder the Growth of the Market

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure Will Have A Positive Effect on the Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Demand for Mis Will Positively Affect Market Growth

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Growing Preference for Mis is Contributing to the Growth of This Market

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Market for Spinal Surgeries

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Limited Reimbursement Coverage for Spinal Surgeries Will Affect the Growth of the Market

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Low Surgical Costs Will Have A Positive Effect on the Market

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Growing Medical Tourism Will Positively Boost Market Growth in South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.5.1 Uneven Distribution of Specialists has Affected Market Growth

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil Holds the Largest Share of the Latin American Market

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Fragmented Healthcare System Creates Challenges for Market Players

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Despite Political Instability, MEA Remains A Promising Market for Market Players



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Vendor Dive Overview

10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.6 Vendor Dive

10.6.1 Visionary Leaders

10.6.2 Innovators

10.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.6.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic, PLC

11.2 Depuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

11.3 Nuvasive, Inc.

11.4 Stryker Corporation

11.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

11.6 Globus Medical, Inc.

11.7 Orthofix International N.V.

11.8 RTI Surgical, Inc.

11.9 Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

11.10 B. Braun Melsungen

11.11 Spineart

11.12 Boston Scientific

11.13 Abbott Laboratories

11.14 Seaspine Holdings Corporation

11.15 Other Companies

11.15.1 Bioventus

11.15.2 Colfax Corporation

11.15.3 Implanet

11.15.4 Kuros Biosciences AG

11.15.5 Meditech Spine

