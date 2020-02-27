ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the significant expansion of the ongoing drill program at its flagship O’Brien project, from 20,000 m to 60,000 m. The O’Brien gold project is located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada. (See figure 1 and 2).



The ongoing drill program, announced in August 2019, represents the company’s first exploration program to test targets defined by the new litho-structural model (released February 2019). A key objective of the first round of drilling was to further validate the model and better define high potential targets for resource expansion and conversion.

Highlights:

The ongoing drill program which commenced in August 2019, has been expanded to 60,000 m (from 20,000 m)

° Since August 2019, approximately 20,000 m of drilling have been completed, with results released for 13,780 m.

° An additional 40,000 m of drilling has started in the last week of February.

° Drilling will continue with at least two surface drill rigs operating 24x7.



The expanded drill program will focus on:

1. Resource expansion and conversion within and outside the July 2019 resource boundary.

2. High-priority exploration targets established down-plunge of high-grade enrichment vectors.

Radisson is fully funded to complete the 60,000 m drill program

° Current cash balance of $7.8 M1

° All-in drill costs at O’Brien are averaging $110 - $120/m, well below the industry average.

1 As at February 25, 2020.

See:

° O'Brien current resources longitudinal section

° Lower 36E longitudinal section



“Since the commencement of the program in 2019, drilling at O’Brien has continued to deliver excellent results demonstrating the continuity of high-grade mineralization within and below the current resource area. We believe this is a testament to our robust litho-structural model that has proven to be quite accurate in targeting high-grade mineralization both in the Upper and Lower zones. The model comprises 63 mineralized zones, that in places show sub-vertical enrichment trends very similar to structures mined previously at the old O’Brien mine where 90% of the historic production came from only three veins with an average grade of 15.25 g/t Au.

“In particular, we are encouraged by our success at the Lower 36E Zone, the primary target of drilling so far, where multiple high-grade gold intercepts suggest good continuity of mineralization within what appears to be a high grade enrichment vector now drilled from 550 m to 955 m. (See Press releases from October 29, 2019, January 17, 2020 and February 7, 2020). While there has been limited deep drilling to the east of this area, our model and historical information suggests the potential for additional steeply plunging enrichment vectors at set intervals from west towards east. Our expanded drill program will target these vectors within and below the current resource area.

“This is the largest drill campaign undertaken at O’Brien, and with a robust model to guide our targeting efforts, we are optimistic that results will drive meaningful resource growth, demonstrate the O’Brien project’s exploration potential and unlock significant value for our shareholders. We look forward to providing the market with regular exploration updates in the coming months as we ramp up our expanded program”, commented Mario Bouchard, President and CEO.

Qualified Person

Richard Nieminen, P. Geo, Exploration manager, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a well-financed gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

