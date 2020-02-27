Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Anti-infectives Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prevention and treatment of deadly animal diseases are key market indicators for veterinary anti-infectives. Certain factors such as increasing zoonotic and foodborne diseases, rising pet ownership and rising R&D activities in animal healthcare.



According to the scientists of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in humans are spread via animals, moreover, 3 out of every 4 new or emerging infectious diseases are spread from animals. So, it is evident that these diseases are major public health problem worldwide. Thus, increasing burden of zoonotic diseases is expected to impact the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Cattle Sub-Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth Over the Forecast Years



Based on Animal Type, the market is segmented into cattle, poultry, cats, dogs and other animals. The growth of the cattle sub-segment is mainly attributed to the high population of cattle across the world and the dominance of cattle farming as a major income source for people in many countries. For example, in countries such as China and Mexico where the livestock population is high, the market for cattle anti-infective products is larger compared to the developed countries.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the worldwide population of cattle is more than 1.4 billion, out of which a large proportion is noted in countries such as India, Brazil, and China. Furthermore, in 2019, Bimeda received FDA approval for OxyMed LA indicated to treat bacterial enteritis in swine and cattle. Hence, new product approval, awareness about cattle diseases and zoonosis are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.



North America Dominates the Veterinary Anti-infectives Market



North America region is among the major contributor to livestock and the implementation of animal healthcare benefits across the region. The market is growing rapidly due to the presence of advanced animal healthcare programs coupled with awareness regarding animal health is projected to drive the regional market growth.



According to 2017 data by the North American Meat Institute, the poultry and meat industries are the largest division of the United States agriculture sector. Moreover, rising disease burden in animals is further pushing the need for effective and quick treatment options which is expected to propel the growth of the market, over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global players in the veterinary anti-infectives market are - Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sant Animale, Elanco, Merck & Co Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac and Zoetis Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases

4.2.2 Rising Pet Ownership

4.2.3 Rising R&D Activities in Animal Healthcare

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Use of Counterfeit Medicines

4.3.2 Increasing Cost of Veterinary Services

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Animal Type

5.1.1 Cattle

5.1.2 Poultry

5.1.3 Cats

5.1.4 Dogs

5.1.5 Other Animals

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Antibacterial

5.2.2 Antivirals

5.2.3 Antifungals

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Mode of Administration

5.3.1 Oral

5.3.2 Topical

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 France

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 United Kingdom

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer AG

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

6.1.3 Ceva Sante Animale

6.1.4 Elanco

6.1.5 Merck & Co Inc.

6.1.6 Phibro Animal Health Corporation

6.1.7 Vetoquinol S.A.

6.1.8 Virbac

6.1.9 Zoetis Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



