The extruded snacks market is estimated to be valued at USD 48.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, recording a value of USD 65.2 billion by 2026.



Owing to the changing consumer lifestyle that has caused snack food to replace traditional, full-fledged meals and an increase in disposable income has caused the snack market to grow rapidly. The rising investment in the retail industry has resulted in an increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets, which has caused the easy availability of snack products to the customers. However, the demand for healthy, low-calorie snacks has made the manufacturers bring in more and more innovation to the products to increase the market share.



The market for expanded snacks is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The expanded snacks segment in the market is projected to grow at a significant rate. Many multigrain snacks of high fiber and nutrient content are produced through this process. The rise in health awareness has increased the popularity of expanded snacks. Consumers have started to prefer snacks that are mostly baked or roasted. Many ingredients, such as corn, multiple grains, and rice, are used for these snack productions. These snacks are low in bulk density and are popularized as high-fiber and low-calorie healthy snacks.



The extruded snacks made from wheat account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



The wheat segment in the extruded snacks market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. Wheat is low in fat and carbohydrates as compared to potato and corn, and also high in dietary fibers. Wheat is gaining popularity as a healthy snack option, and manufacturers have been developing products in a wide range of flavors. Companies are also marketing their products by targeting consumers who prefer such healthy snacks and are providing healthier alternatives by replacing conventional raw materials.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the extruded snacks market between 2019 and 2026.



The North American region dominated the market in 2018, and the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the extruded snacks market. Factors driving the Asia Pacific market growth include the increasing adoption of Western culture in the region, growing disposable income, and on-the-go snacking trend among the urban population due to busy lifestyles. Due to the developing economic conditions across the majority of the countries, consumers in the region prefer the consumption of cheaper products, and hence, mostly opt for generic or domestic brands. Due to the growing trend of hypermarkets & supermarkets within the region, the availability of such snacks has become much easier, which is further bolstering the market growth in the Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Extruded Snacks Market

4.2 Extruded Snacks Market, By Region

4.3 Extruded Snacks Market, By Raw Material

4.4 Extruded Snacks Market, By Type

4.5 North America: Extruded Snacks Market, By Type and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Consumption Patterns Increase the Need for Convenience in Foods

5.2.1.2 Expansion of the Retail Industry Resulting in A Huge Number of Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Across the Globe

5.2.1.3 Immense Growth in the Disposable Income of Consumers Encourages Impulse Purchases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increased Cost of Raw Material and Production

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Healthy Snacks

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Extrusion & Processing

5.2.3.3 Government Initiatives and Investments to Fuel the Demand for Processed and Extruded Food

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Competition From Local Players of an Unorganized Market

5.2.4.2 Lack of Transport and Infrastructure Support in Emerging Markets

5.3 Regulations

5.4 Supply Chain

5.5 YC-YCC Shift



6 Extruded Snacks Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Simply Extruded Snacks

6.2.1 Traditionally One of the Highest Consumed Extruded Snack Globally

6.3 Expanded Snacks

6.3.1 There has Been A Rising Demand for Baked Expanded Snacks

6.4 Co-Extruded Snacks

6.4.1 On-The-Go Snacking Trend has Been Driving Its Demand



7 Extruded Snacks Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wheat

7.2.1 Health-Conscious Consumers Prefer More of Wheat-Based Snacks

7.3 Potato

7.3.1 Potato is the Most Popular Ingredient for Extruded Snacks

7.4 Corn

7.4.1 Corn is Healthier Than Potato as A Raw Material for Extruded Snacks

7.5 Multigrain

7.5.1 Multigrain Snacks are Becoming A Popular Choice Among Health-Conscious Consumers

7.6 Oats

7.6.1 Awareness of Health Benefits of Oats Makes It A Preferred Option Among Young Consumers

7.7 Rice

7.7.1 Rice is One of the Popular Choices in the Asia Pacific

7.8 Other Raw Materials



8 Extruded Snacks Market, By Method of Manufacturing

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Screw

8.2.1 Easy Maintenance and Low Operation Cost Drive the Use of Single-Screw Extruders

8.3 Twin Screw

8.3.1 Greater Flexibility and Higher Productivity Drive the Use of Twin-Screw Extruders



9 Extruded Snacks Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

9.2.1 One-Stop Destination That is Complementary to Impulsive Buying in the Millennial Generation

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.3.1 Fast Shopping, Fast Exit Complement Newer Lifestyles

9.4 E-Commerce Platforms

9.4.1 A High-Growth Opportunity for Extruded Snacks

9.5 Other Distribution Channels



10 Extruded Snacks Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 High Consumption of Snacks By the Millennial Generation is Causing the Extruded Snacks Market to Flourish in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 The Snack Industry in Canada is Expanding Due to Its Export of Snacks to Other Countries

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 The Increase in Awareness of Healthy Snacks Consumption is Driving the Extruded Snacks Market in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Busy Lifestyles of Consumers Boosting the Demand for Snacks in the Country

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 High-Income Levels of Consumers Driving the Market

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Availability of A Wide Variety of Snacks

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 The Increasing Number of the Working Population is A Market Driver

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Innovations in Vegetable Snacks Driving Growth

10.3.6 Netherlands

10.3.6.1 Changing Lifestyles of Consumers Resulting in the Rise in Demand for Snacks

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Dramatic Change in Consumer Lifestyles in the Urban Areas Drives the Growth of Extruded Snacks Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 The Easy Accessibility to Supermarkets and Hypermarkets in Japan has Caused the Snack Market to Acquire A Larger Market Share

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Millennial Population is the Prime Reason for the High Demand for Snacks

10.4.4 Indonesia

10.4.4.1 Affordable Price and Easy Availability of Raw Materials Leading to the Fast Growth of the Extruded Snacks Market in Indonesia

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.5.1 Demand for High-Value and Gourmet Products has Caused the Extruded Snack Industry in Australia to Witness Significant Growth

10.4.6 New Zealand

10.4.6.1 Consumer Willingness to Pay for Better-Quality Savory Snacks is Driving the Innovation in the Snack Industry

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Sophistication and High-Value Associated With Packaged Snack Products Drives the Brazilian Snack Market

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.2.1 Wide Range of Product Launches in the Country in Recent Past

10.5.3 Rest of South America

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.1.1 International Brands Occupy A Larger Share in the Middle East

10.6.2 Africa

10.6.2.1 Low Disposable Income Across A Few African Countries Limits Growth Opportunities



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Ranking of Key Players

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Expansions & Investments

11.4.3 Acquisitions

11.4.4 Joint Ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Calbee, Inc.

12.2 Pepsico, Inc.

12.3 Kellogg Company

12.4 Campbell Soup Company

12.5 General Mills, Inc.

12.6 ITC Limited

12.7 Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. De C.V.

12.8 Old Dutch Foods Inc.

12.9 Lorenz Snack-World

12.10 Amica Chips S.P.A.

12.11 Universal Robina Corporation

12.12 Balance Foods, Inc.

12.13 JFC International

12.14 Ballreich Snack Food Company

12.15 Barrel O' Fun Snack Foods Co., Inc.

12.16 Chipita S.A.

12.17 Tropical Heat

12.18 Griffin's Foods Limited

12.19 ICA Foods International

12.20 SAN Carlo



