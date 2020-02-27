New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stretch And Shrink Film Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Resin, By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867102/?utm_source=GNW



The global stretch and shrink film market size is expected to reach USD 21.72 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for lightweight material for industrial packaging is expected to drive the growth. Factors such as superior packaging properties, such as improved printability, easier application, and robust package sealing capabilities of the films are anticipated to further fuel the growth.



The introduction of superior shrink and stretch film materials, such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), extended polyethylene (EPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to further strengthen the pallet holding abilities of the films.In addition, the development of bio-degradable stretch and shrink films by leading manufacturers in a bid to counter the challenges of film disposal is expected to drive the demand.



The light weight of the product results in a substantial decrease in the transportation cost thereby elevating the profit margins, resulting in the higher adoption of such packaging materials by the leading end-use industries.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• LLDPE is expected to witness robust CAGR of over 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The demand was driven by superior pallet unitization characteristics of LLDPE shrink films. The LLDPE resin-based stretch films are expected witness rise in demand owing to the increased damage resistance during product transportation

• Stretch and shrink film is are expected to register highest CAGR of more than 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for hoods in industrial packaging and consumer goods packaging. Also, ease of packaging achieved by these hoods are is expected to drive the demand

• Sleeves and labels is expected to witness robust growth on account of rising demand for the product in beverage industry. Also, easier product marketing and branding owing to the ease of application of the labels onto the bottle is expected to attract major beverage manufacturers towards the product segment

• Food and beverages application accounted for 41.95% of overall revenue share in 2019, driven by the increasing demand for high strength, low weight packaging materials. In addition, ease of packaging material sterilization is expected to drive the demand in food packaging

• Asia Pacific was valued at over USD 5.97 billion in 2019 owing to rapid growth of the application industries such as food and beverage and consumer goods

• In addition, growing import and export activities by the developing economies, such as India and China are expected to drive the demand for low weight packaging material for pallet unitization of industrial goods

• Major key players operating in the stretch and shrink film market are Dow, Bemis, and LyondellBasell.

