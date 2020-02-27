SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27.2.2020
Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200226191951_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-26
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 183 Unit price: 10.65519 EUR
(2): Volume: 896 Unit price: 10.47768 EUR
(3): Volume: 549 Unit price: 10.65745 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,628 Volume weighted average price: 10.55826 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-26
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 12 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 279 Unit price: 10.65233 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,208 Unit price: 10.48235 EUR
(3): Volume: 3,644 Unit price: 10.65442 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 7,131 Volume weighted average price: 10.57693 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-26
Venue: BATP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 422 Unit price: 10.43 EUR
(2): Volume: 583 Unit price: 10.64 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,005 Volume weighted average price: 10.55182 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-26
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 10.56 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-26
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 124 Unit price: 10.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 124 Volume weighted average price: 10.56 EUR
