SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27.2.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200226191951_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-26

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 183 Unit price: 10.65519 EUR

(2): Volume: 896 Unit price: 10.47768 EUR

(3): Volume: 549 Unit price: 10.65745 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,628 Volume weighted average price: 10.55826 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-26

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 12 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 279 Unit price: 10.65233 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,208 Unit price: 10.48235 EUR

(3): Volume: 3,644 Unit price: 10.65442 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 7,131 Volume weighted average price: 10.57693 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-26

Venue: BATP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 422 Unit price: 10.43 EUR

(2): Volume: 583 Unit price: 10.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,005 Volume weighted average price: 10.55182 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-26

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 10.56 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-26

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 124 Unit price: 10.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 124 Volume weighted average price: 10.56 EUR





