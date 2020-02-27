Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Microscopy), Application (Research, Medical Application), End User - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.
The growth in this market is attributed to technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
The academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018
On the basis of end-user, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks and IVF centers. The academic and research laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Factors such as growth in funding for life science research and the increasing number of medical colleges and universities are driving the growth of this end-user segment.
Flow cytometry is the largest technique segment of the single-cell analysis market
Based on the technique, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in detecting and measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles.
North America will continue to dominate the single-cell analysis market in 2025
The single-cell analysis market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing drug development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in stem cell research activities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Technique & Country (2018)
4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Regional Mix: Market
4.5 Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Single-cell Analysis Products
5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research
5.2.1.3 Growing Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries
5.2.1.4 Wide Applications of Single-cell Analysis in Cancer Research
5.2.1.5 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
5.2.1.6 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Single-cell Analysis Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Growth Potential of Single-Cell Sequencing (SCS)
5.2.3.2 Growth in Stem Cell Research
5.2.3.3 Integration of Microfluidics in Single-cell Analysis
5.2.3.4 Emerging Asian Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Survival of Small Players and New Entrants
6 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables
6.2.1 Beads
6.2.1.1 Wide Application of Beads in the Isolation of RNA and DNA to Drive Market Growth
6.2.2 Microplates
6.2.2.1 Expansion of Genomic Technologies Will Increase the Demand for Microplates in the Coming Years
6.2.3 Reagents
6.2.3.1 Advancements in Single-Cell Genomics to Increase the Adoption of Reagents
6.2.4 Assay Kits
6.2.4.1 Immunoassays
6.2.4.1.1 Innovation in Immunoassays to Drive the Growth of This Segment
6.2.4.2 Cell-Based Assays
6.2.4.2.1 Rising R&D Activities in Pharma and Biopharma Companies Will Drive the Demand for Cell-Based Assays
6.2.5 Other Consumables
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Flow Cytometers
6.3.1.1 Technology Advancements in Flow Cytometry to Drive the Growth of This Segment
6.3.2 NGS Systems
6.3.2.1 Advancements in NGS Systems to Support Market Growth
6.3.3 PCR Instruments
6.3.3.1 PCR is Used to Amplify DNA and Mrna From Single Cells for Gene Expression
6.3.4 Spectrophotometers
6.3.4.1 Spectrophotometers Play an Integral Role in the Life Sciences Industry
6.3.5 Microscopes
6.3.5.1 Government Support for Cell-Based Research to Drive the Adoption of Microscopes
6.3.6 Cell Counters
6.3.6.1 Technological Advancements in Flow Cytometers are Expected to Hamper the Growth of the Cell Counters Segment
6.3.7 HCS Systems
6.3.7.1 Increasing Need for Determining Cell Toxicity in Drug Development and Drug Discovery to Drive the Adoption of HCS Systems
6.3.8 Microarrays
6.3.8.1 Increasing Demand for Cell-Based Assays in HCS is Supporting the Growth of the Microarrays Segment
6.3.9 Other Instruments
7 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Cell Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Human Cells
7.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support the Adoption of Human Cells
7.3 Animal Cells
7.3.1 Rising Investments in Animal Cell Research is the Major Factor Driving the Growth of This Segment
7.4 Microbial Cells
7.4.1 Rising Investments in Microbial Cell Research to Propel Market Growth
8 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flow Cytometry
8.2.1 Ability to Perform Multiple Measurements on Single Cells is a Key Advantage Associated With This Technique
8.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
8.3.1 NGS is the Fastest-Growing Technique Segment in the Market
8.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
8.4.1 PCR is Used to Amplify DNA and mRNA From Single Cells for Gene Expression
8.5 Microscopy
8.5.1 Increasing Investments in Cell Biology Research to Support Market Growth
8.6 Mass Spectrometry (MS)
8.6.1 Launch of New and Advanced Products to Support the Growth of This Market Segment
8.7 Other Techniques
9 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Applications
9.2.1 Cancer
9.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer to Support the Growth of This Segment
9.2.2 Immunology
9.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Support Market Growth
9.2.3 Neurology
9.2.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Propel Market Growth
9.2.4 Stem Cell
9.2.4.1 Rising Investments in Stem Cell Research to Drive the Growth of This Application Segment
9.2.5 Other Research Applications
9.3 Medical Applications
9.3.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)
9.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases to Drive Market Growth
9.3.2 in Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
9.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for in Vitro Fertilization Procedures to Support the Growth of This Application Segment
9.3.3 Circulating Tumor Cell Detection
9.3.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Contribute to the Growth of This Segment
10 Single-cell Analysis Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Academic & Research Laboratories
10.2.1 Rising Funding in Academic & Research Laboratories to Drive Market Growth
10.3 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
10.3.1 Growth in Drug Discovery Among Pharma & Biotech Companies to Support Market Growth
10.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
10.4.1 High Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases is Driving the Adoption of Single-cell Analysis Products
10.5 Cell Banks & IVF Centers
10.5.1 Rising Demand for Personalized & Regenerative Medicine to Support Market Growth
11 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 High R&D Spending and Growing Support for Stem Cell Research to Drive Market Growth in the US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Presence of an Advanced R&D Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Strong Biotechnology Industry in Germany to Support the Growth of the Market in the Country
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 Strong R&D Infrastructure to Support Market Growth in the UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 High Burden of Cancer in the Country to Propel the Adoption of Single-cell Analysis Products
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure to Drive the Market for Single-cell Analysis in Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Strong R&D Infrastructure and Growing Focus on Cancer Research to Support Market Growth in Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 High Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Presence of Global Players to Drive Market Growth in China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicine to Support Market Growth in Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Expansion of the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries in India to Support Market Growth
11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Rising Demand for Biopharmaceutical Products to Drive Market Growth in Latam
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Rising Chronic and Infectious Disease Prevalence to Support Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Market Share Analysis
12.4 Market: Geographical Assessment
12.5 Product Portfolio Matrix
12.6 Competitive Assessment of R&D Expenditure
12.7 Competitive Situations & Trends
12.7.1 Product Launches, 2018-2019
12.7.2 Expansions, 2017-2020
12.7.3 Partnerships, and Collaborations, 2018-2019
12.7.4 Acquisitions, 2017-2019
12.7.5 Other Developments, 2017-2020
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Products Offered
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 Strategic Overview
13.2 Danaher Corporation
13.3 Merck Millipore
13.4 QIAGEN N.V.
13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
13.6 General Electric Company
13.7 10x Genomics
13.8 Promega Corporation
13.9 Illumina, Inc.
13.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
13.11 Fluidigm Corporation
13.12 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
13.13 Nanostring Technologies, Inc.
13.14 Tecan Group Ltd.
13.15 Sartorius AG
13.16 Luminex Corporation
13.17 Takara Bio Inc.
13.18 Fluxion Biosciences
13.19 Menarini Silicon Biosystems
13.20 LumaCyte
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14ihb8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: