The global single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is attributed to technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018



On the basis of end-user, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks and IVF centers. The academic and research laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Factors such as growth in funding for life science research and the increasing number of medical colleges and universities are driving the growth of this end-user segment.



Flow cytometry is the largest technique segment of the single-cell analysis market



Based on the technique, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in detecting and measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles.



North America will continue to dominate the single-cell analysis market in 2025



The single-cell analysis market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing drug development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in stem cell research activities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Technique & Country (2018)

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Market

4.5 Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Single-cell Analysis Products

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

5.2.1.3 Growing Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

5.2.1.4 Wide Applications of Single-cell Analysis in Cancer Research

5.2.1.5 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.6 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Single-cell Analysis Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Potential of Single-Cell Sequencing (SCS)

5.2.3.2 Growth in Stem Cell Research

5.2.3.3 Integration of Microfluidics in Single-cell Analysis

5.2.3.4 Emerging Asian Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Survival of Small Players and New Entrants



6 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Beads

6.2.1.1 Wide Application of Beads in the Isolation of RNA and DNA to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Microplates

6.2.2.1 Expansion of Genomic Technologies Will Increase the Demand for Microplates in the Coming Years

6.2.3 Reagents

6.2.3.1 Advancements in Single-Cell Genomics to Increase the Adoption of Reagents

6.2.4 Assay Kits

6.2.4.1 Immunoassays

6.2.4.1.1 Innovation in Immunoassays to Drive the Growth of This Segment

6.2.4.2 Cell-Based Assays

6.2.4.2.1 Rising R&D Activities in Pharma and Biopharma Companies Will Drive the Demand for Cell-Based Assays

6.2.5 Other Consumables

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Flow Cytometers

6.3.1.1 Technology Advancements in Flow Cytometry to Drive the Growth of This Segment

6.3.2 NGS Systems

6.3.2.1 Advancements in NGS Systems to Support Market Growth

6.3.3 PCR Instruments

6.3.3.1 PCR is Used to Amplify DNA and Mrna From Single Cells for Gene Expression

6.3.4 Spectrophotometers

6.3.4.1 Spectrophotometers Play an Integral Role in the Life Sciences Industry

6.3.5 Microscopes

6.3.5.1 Government Support for Cell-Based Research to Drive the Adoption of Microscopes

6.3.6 Cell Counters

6.3.6.1 Technological Advancements in Flow Cytometers are Expected to Hamper the Growth of the Cell Counters Segment

6.3.7 HCS Systems

6.3.7.1 Increasing Need for Determining Cell Toxicity in Drug Development and Drug Discovery to Drive the Adoption of HCS Systems

6.3.8 Microarrays

6.3.8.1 Increasing Demand for Cell-Based Assays in HCS is Supporting the Growth of the Microarrays Segment

6.3.9 Other Instruments



7 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Cell Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Human Cells

7.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support the Adoption of Human Cells

7.3 Animal Cells

7.3.1 Rising Investments in Animal Cell Research is the Major Factor Driving the Growth of This Segment

7.4 Microbial Cells

7.4.1 Rising Investments in Microbial Cell Research to Propel Market Growth



8 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flow Cytometry

8.2.1 Ability to Perform Multiple Measurements on Single Cells is a Key Advantage Associated With This Technique

8.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.3.1 NGS is the Fastest-Growing Technique Segment in the Market

8.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.4.1 PCR is Used to Amplify DNA and mRNA From Single Cells for Gene Expression

8.5 Microscopy

8.5.1 Increasing Investments in Cell Biology Research to Support Market Growth

8.6 Mass Spectrometry (MS)

8.6.1 Launch of New and Advanced Products to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

8.7 Other Techniques



9 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Applications

9.2.1 Cancer

9.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer to Support the Growth of This Segment

9.2.2 Immunology

9.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Support Market Growth

9.2.3 Neurology

9.2.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Propel Market Growth

9.2.4 Stem Cell

9.2.4.1 Rising Investments in Stem Cell Research to Drive the Growth of This Application Segment

9.2.5 Other Research Applications

9.3 Medical Applications

9.3.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)

9.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases to Drive Market Growth

9.3.2 in Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

9.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for in Vitro Fertilization Procedures to Support the Growth of This Application Segment

9.3.3 Circulating Tumor Cell Detection

9.3.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Contribute to the Growth of This Segment



10 Single-cell Analysis Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Academic & Research Laboratories

10.2.1 Rising Funding in Academic & Research Laboratories to Drive Market Growth

10.3 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

10.3.1 Growth in Drug Discovery Among Pharma & Biotech Companies to Support Market Growth

10.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

10.4.1 High Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases is Driving the Adoption of Single-cell Analysis Products

10.5 Cell Banks & IVF Centers

10.5.1 Rising Demand for Personalized & Regenerative Medicine to Support Market Growth



11 Single-cell Analysis Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 High R&D Spending and Growing Support for Stem Cell Research to Drive Market Growth in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Presence of an Advanced R&D Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Strong Biotechnology Industry in Germany to Support the Growth of the Market in the Country

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Strong R&D Infrastructure to Support Market Growth in the UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 High Burden of Cancer in the Country to Propel the Adoption of Single-cell Analysis Products

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure to Drive the Market for Single-cell Analysis in Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Strong R&D Infrastructure and Growing Focus on Cancer Research to Support Market Growth in Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 High Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Presence of Global Players to Drive Market Growth in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicine to Support Market Growth in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Expansion of the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries in India to Support Market Growth

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Rising Demand for Biopharmaceutical Products to Drive Market Growth in Latam

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Rising Chronic and Infectious Disease Prevalence to Support Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Market: Geographical Assessment

12.5 Product Portfolio Matrix

12.6 Competitive Assessment of R&D Expenditure

12.7 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.7.1 Product Launches, 2018-2019

12.7.2 Expansions, 2017-2020

12.7.3 Partnerships, and Collaborations, 2018-2019

12.7.4 Acquisitions, 2017-2019

12.7.5 Other Developments, 2017-2020



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4 Strategic Overview

13.2 Danaher Corporation

13.3 Merck Millipore

13.4 QIAGEN N.V.

13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13.6 General Electric Company

13.7 10x Genomics

13.8 Promega Corporation

13.9 Illumina, Inc.

13.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

13.11 Fluidigm Corporation

13.12 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.13 Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

13.14 Tecan Group Ltd.

13.15 Sartorius AG

13.16 Luminex Corporation

13.17 Takara Bio Inc.

13.18 Fluxion Biosciences

13.19 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

13.20 LumaCyte



