2019 Fourth Quarter Revenues of $256.9 Million, up 9.4% year-over-year

Q4 Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $0.62(1), up from $0.11(1) in Q4 of 2018

Q4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $0.79, up from $0.74 in Q4 of 2018

2019 Revenues of $991.3 Million, up 12.3% year-over-year

2019 Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $1.95(1), up from $1.62(1) in 2018

2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $3.09, up from $2.77 in 2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased with our performance in 2019. We grew our Analytics business by 25.3% with a 13.5% growth in organic revenue. Our operations management businesses grew nicely at 6.1% year over year and in the second half of the year our growth accelerated to more than 10%. This was driven by double-digit growth in the Insurance and Healthcare verticals.

“Our success is a result of our ability to deliver tangible business outcomes for our clients as their strategic digital transformation partner. Our ability to combine deep domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technologies to orchestrate solutions for business problems has positioned us as a market leader and a partner of choice. Our pipeline remains strong and we look forward to the continued growth in 2020.”

Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We ended 2019 with strong momentum in our business and a very healthy balance sheet. For 2019, we generated $168.4 million in cash flow from operations and ended the year with $321.4 million in cash and short-term investments while total borrowings were $249.9 million, for a net cash position of $71.5 million. Our initial 2020 guidance reflects our desire to drive shareholder return through revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits on a constant currency basis and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 11% to 16%.”

(1) Refer to Financial Highlights for details.

Financial Highlights: Fourth Quarter 2019

We have six reportable segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation & Logistics, Finance & Accounting, All Other (consisting of our Banking & Financial Services, Utilities and Consulting operating segments) and Analytics. Reconciliations of adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures to GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased to $256.9 million compared to $234.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 9.4% on a reported basis and 9.3% on a constant currency basis from the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as an increase of 2.2% sequentially on a reported basis and 2.0% on a constant currency basis, from the third quarter of 2019.

Revenues Gross Margin Three months ended Three months ended Dec 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Reportable Segments 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 (dollars in millions) Insurance $ 75.2 $ 65.1 $ 77.7 31.4 % 31.0 % 33.7 % Healthcare 26.0 21.4 24.0 21.6 % 20.5 % 19.1 % Travel, Transportation & Logistics 16.1 16.9 17.0 43.2 % 40.6 % 42.2 % Finance & Accounting 27.9 25.2 26.5 41.2 % 40.7 % 37.3 % All Other 18.0 20.4 17.4 35.1 % 32.5 % 29.1 % Analytics 93.7 85.9 88.8 37.0 % 36.8 % 34.8 % Total revenues, net $ 256.9 $ 234.9 $ 251.4 34.5 % 34.0 % 33.4 %

Operating income margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 9.1%, compared to an operating loss margin of 0.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and operating income margin of 8.9% for the third quarter of 2019. During the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019, we recorded impairment and restructuring charges of $1.4 million, $20.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, related to the wind down of the Health Integrated business, which reduced our operating income margin by approximately 50 basis points, 850 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively. The wind down of the Health Integrated business was substantially completed on December 31, 2019 and we do not expect to incur impairment and restructuring charges in 2020. Adjusted operating income margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 13.3% compared to 13.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 14.3% for the third quarter of 2019.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $0.62 compared to $0.11 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $0.55 for the third quarter of 2019. During the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019, we recorded impairment and restructuring charges of $1.4 million ($1.0 million net of tax), $20.1 million ($17.0 million net of tax) and $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax), respectively, related to the wind down of the Health Integrated business, which reduced our diluted earnings per share by $0.03, $0.49 and $0.01, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $0.79 compared to $0.74 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $0.84 for the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Highlights: Full Year 2019

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $991.3 million compared to $883.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 12.3% on a reported basis and 13.0% on a constant currency basis.

Revenues Gross Margin Year ended Year ended Reportable Segments Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 (dollars in millions) Insurance $ 294.2 $ 258.1 32.1 % 32.2 % Healthcare 90.6 84.4 18.7 % 20.9 % Travel, Transportation & Logistics 68.0 70.2 43.0 % 41.5 % Finance & Accounting 106.6 97.9 40.6 % 39.6 % All Other 74.6 87.2 34.6 % 33.0 % Analytics 357.3 285.3 35.3 % 35.3 % Total revenues, net $ 991.3 $ 883.1 33.9 % 33.8 %

Operating income margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 7.7% compared to 5.6% for the year ended December 31, 2018. During the year 2019 and 2018, we recorded impairment and restructuring charges of $8.7 million and $20.1 million, respectively, related to the wind down of the Health Integrated business, which reduced our operating income margin by approximately 90 basis points and 230 basis points, respectively. The wind down of the Health Integrated business was substantially completed on December 31, 2019 and we do not expect to incur impairment and restructuring charges in 2020. Adjusted operating income margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 13.4% compared to 13.5% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.95 compared to $1.62 for the year ended December 31, 2018. During the year 2019 and 2018, we recorded impairment and restructuring charges of $8.7 million ($6.5 million net of tax) and $20.1 million ($17.0 million net of tax), respectively, related to the wind down of the Health Integrated business, which reduced our diluted earnings per share by $0.19 and $0.49 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $3.09 compared to $2.77 for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Business Highlights: Fourth Quarter 2019

Won five new clients in the fourth quarter of 2019, including two in our operations management businesses and three in Analytics. For the full year, we won 28 new clients, 14 in operations management and 14 in Analytics.

Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analytics for Business Operations Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group Advanced Analytics & Insights Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2020

Recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens for Insurance BPO Digital Services – U.S. 2019 for Property & Casualty Insurance Services, Life & Annuity Digital Services and Life & Annuity TPA Services

Post-Fourth Quarter Highlights

Appointed Maurizio Nicolelli to the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee

Appointed Vivek Jetley to the role of Executive Vice President, Head of Analytics and member of the Executive Committee

2020 Guidance

Based on current visibility, and a U.S. Dollar to Indian Rupee exchange rate of 71.5, British Pound to U.S. Dollar exchange rate of 1.29, U.S. Dollar to the Philippine Peso exchange rate of 51.0 and all other currencies at current exchange rates, we are providing the following guidance:

Revenue of $1.040 billion to $1.065 billion, representing an annual revenue growth rate of 5% to 8% on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.42 to $3.58.

2020 Change in Segment Reporting

Effective January 1, 2020, we made certain operational and structural changes to more closely integrate our businesses and to simplify our organizational structure. We now manage and report financial information through our four strategic business units: Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics and Emerging Business, which reflects how management will review financial information and make operating decisions. These business units will develop client-specific solutions, build capabilities, maintain a unified go-to-market approach and be integrally responsible for service delivery, customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. In line with our strategy of vertical integration and focus on domain expertise, we have integrated our Finance & Accounting and Consulting operating segments within each of the Insurance and Healthcare operating segments based on the respective industry-specific clients. Finance & Accounting and Consulting Services to clients outside of those industries, will now be part of our newly formed business unit and reportable segment “Emerging Business”. In addition, we integrated our former Travel, Transportation and Logistics, Banking and Financial Services, and Utilities operating segments under “Emerging Business” to further leverage and optimize the operating scale in providing operations management services. Information presented in this release reflects the operating and reporting structure in place for 2019.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,700 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Year ended December 31, Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues, net $ 991,346 $ 883,112 $ 256,872 $ 234,903 Cost of revenues(1) 655,490 584,855 168,262 154,948 Gross profit(1) 335,856 298,257 88,610 79,955 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 126,909 116,202 33,560 30,592 Selling and marketing expenses 71,842 63,612 17,846 18,019 Depreciation and amortization expense 51,981 48,566 12,515 13,381 Impairment and restructuring charges 8,671 20,056 1,375 20,056 Total operating expenses 259,403 248,436 65,296 82,048 Income/(loss) from operations 76,453 49,821 23,314 (2,093 ) Foreign exchange gain, net 3,752 4,787 281 1,373 Interest expense (13,612 ) (7,227 ) (2,986 ) (3,508 ) Other income, net 16,507 12,989 3,419 4,757 Income before income tax expense and earnings from equity affiliates 83,100 60,370 24,028 529 Income tax expense/(benefit) 15,172 3,397 2,601 (3,399 ) Income before earnings from equity affiliates 67,928 56,973 21,427 3,928 Loss from equity-method investment 269 247 71 71 Net income attributable to ExlService Holdings, Inc. stockholders $ 67,659 $ 56,726 $ 21,356 $ 3,857 Earnings per share attributable to ExlService Holdings, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 1.97 $ 1.65 $ 0.62 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 1.95 $ 1.62 $ 0.62 $ 0.11 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing earnings per share attributable to ExlService Holdings Inc. stockholders: Basic 34,350,150 34,451,008 34,253,308 34,388,025 Diluted 34,732,683 35,030,984 34,696,896 34,921,388

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,165 $ 95,881 Short-term investments 202,238 184,489 Restricted cash 5,453 5,608 Accounts receivable, net 171,864 164,752 Prepaid expenses 13,246 11,326 Advance income tax, net 4,698 9,639 Other current assets 24,594 28,240 Total current assets 541,258 499,935 Property and equipment, net 79,142 73,510 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,396 — Restricted cash 2,426 2,642 Deferred tax assets, net 11,855 6,602 Intangible assets, net 73,982 95,495 Goodwill 349,529 349,984 Other assets 36,016 31,015 Investment in equity affiliate 2,484 2,753 Total assets $ 1,183,088 $ 1,061,936 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,564 $ 5,653 Current portion of long-term borrowings 40,867 21,423 Deferred revenue 13,436 7,722 Accrued employee costs 71,626 54,893 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 71,023 64,169 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 24,148 — Income taxes payable, net 1,432 1,012 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 253 223 Total current liabilities 229,349 155,095 Long-term borrowings, less current portion 194,131 263,241 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 430 315 Income taxes payable 1,790 — Deferred tax liabilities, net 966 8,445 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 74,709 — Other non-current liabilities 11,712 16,521 Total liabilities 513,087 443,617 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — ExlService Holdings, Inc. Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 38,480,654 shares issued and 34,185,241 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 37,850,544 shares issued and 34,222,476 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 39 38 Additional paid-in capital 391,240 364,179 Retained earnings 551,903 484,244 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (84,892 ) (83,467 ) Total including shares held in treasury 858,290 764,994 Less: 4,295,413 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 3,628,068 shares as of December 31, 2018, held in treasury, at cost (188,289 ) (146,925 ) Stockholders' equity $ 670,001 $ 618,069 Non-controlling interest — 250 Total equity $ 670,001 $ 618,319 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,183,088 $ 1,061,936

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures to GAAP Measures

In addition to its reported operating results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), EXL has included in this release certain financial measures that are considered non-GAAP financial measures, including the following:

(i) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin;

(ii) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin;

(iii) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share; and

(iv) Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. EXL believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures may help investors better understand EXL’s underlying financial performance. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with EXL’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s results and comparisons of the Company’s results with the results of other companies. Additionally, management considers some of these non-GAAP financial measures to determine variable compensation of its employees. The Company believes that it is unreasonably difficult to provide its earnings per share financial guidance in accordance with GAAP for a number of reasons, including, without limitation, the Company’s inability to predict its future stock-based compensation expense under ASC Topic 718, the amortization of intangibles associated with further acquisitions and the currency fluctuations and associated tax impacts. As such, the Company presents guidance with respect to adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company also incurs significant non-cash charges for depreciation that may not be indicative of the Company’s ability to generate cash flow.

EXL non-GAAP financial measures exclude, where applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, impairment charges of acquired long-lived and intangible assets including goodwill, provision for litigation settlement, non-cash interest expense on convertible senior notes, restructuring charges and other acquisition-related expenses or benefits. Acquisition-related expenses or benefits include, changes in the fair value of earn-out consideration liabilities, external deal costs, integration expenses, direct and incremental travel costs and non-recurring benefits. In addition to excluding the above items, our adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS also excludes the effect of incremental income tax expense related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Tax Reform Act”), non-recurring other tax adjustments and income tax impact of the above pre-tax items, as applicable. The income tax impact of each item is calculated by applying the statutory rate and local tax regulations in the jurisdiction in which the item was incurred.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures versus financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is that non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with GAAP and exclude costs that are recurring, namely stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. EXL compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP financial measures to allow investors to evaluate such non-GAAP financial measures.

The information provided on a constant currency basis reflects a comparison of current period results translated at the prior period currency rates. This information is provided because EXL believes that it provides useful comparative incremental information to investors regarding EXL’s true operating performance. EXL’s primary exchange rate exposure is with the Indian Rupee, the U.K. pound sterling and the Philippine Peso. The average exchange rate of the U.S. Dollar against the Indian Rupee increased from 71.10 during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to 71.35 during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, representing a depreciation of 0.3%. The average exchange rate of the U.S. Dollar against the Philippine Peso decreased from 52.86 during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to 50.73 during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, representing an appreciation of 4.0%. The average exchange rate of the British Pound against the U.S. Dollar increased from 1.28 during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to 1.30 during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, representing an appreciation of 1.8%.

The following table shows the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and the three months ended September 30, 2019:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 67,659 $ 56,726 $ 21,356 $ 3,857 $ 19,044 add: Income tax expense/(benefit) 15,172 3,397 2,601 (3,399 ) 5,701 subtract: Interest expense, foreign exchange gain, net, loss from equity-method investment and other income, net (6,378 ) (10,302 ) (643 ) (2,551 ) (2,323 ) Income/(loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 76,453 $ 49,821 $ 23,314 $ (2,093 ) $ 22,422 add: Stock-based compensation expense 26,070 23,901 4,532 6,590 7,427 add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 21,558 20,377 4,974 5,951 5,502 add: Impairment and restructuring charges (a) 8,671 20,056 1,375 20,056 489 add: Provision for litigation settlement (b) — 2,400 — — — add: Acquisition-related expenses (c) — 2,295 — 236 — Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 132,752 $ 118,850 $ 34,195 $ 30,740 $ 35,840 Adjusted operating income margin as a % of Revenues (Non-GAAP) 13.4 % 13.5 % 13.3 % 13.1 % 14.3 % add: Depreciation 30,423 28,189 7,541 7,430 7,545 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 163,175 $ 147,039 $ 41,736 $ 38,170 $ 43,385 Adjusted EBITDA margin as a % of revenue (Non-GAAP) 16.5 % 16.7 % 16.2 % 16.2 % 17.3 % (a) To exclude impairment and restructuring charges related to wind down of the Health Integrated business.

(b) To exclude provision for litigation settlement recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

(c) To exclude acquisition-related expenses.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 67,659 $ 56,726 $ 21,356 $ 3,857 $ 19,044 add: Stock-based compensation expense 26,070 23,901 4,532 6,590 7,427 add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 21,558 20,377 4,974 5,951 5,502 add: Impairment and restructuring charges (a) 8,671 20,056 1,375 20,056 489 add: Provision for litigation settlement (b) — 2,400 — — — add: Acquisition-related (benefits)/expenses (c) (761 ) 1,045 — (1,014 ) (761 ) add: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (d) 2,472 600 636 600 618 subtract: Effect of Tax Reform Act and other non-recurring tax expenses/(benefits) (e) (3,134 ) (7,810 ) (1,663 ) (2,974 ) — subtract: Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense (f) (7,986 ) (12,101 ) (2,144 ) (2,837 ) (1,790 ) subtract: Tax impact on amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (4,621 ) (4,351 ) (1,042 ) (1,511 ) (1,188 ) subtract: Tax impact on impairment and restructuring charges (2,140 ) (3,072 ) (352 ) (3,072 ) (120 ) subtract: Tax impact on provision for litigation settlement — (612 ) — — — subtract: Tax impact on acquisition-related expenses/(benefits) 186 (15 ) — 253 186 subtract: Tax impact on non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (606 ) (150 ) (159 ) (150 ) (150 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 107,368 $ 96,994 $ 27,513 $ 25,749 $ 29,257 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 3.09 $ 2.77 $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 0.84

(a) To exclude impairment and restructuring charges related to wind down of the Health Integrated business.

(b) To exclude provision for litigation settlement recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

(c) To exclude acquisition related expenses and one-time benefits.

(d) To exclude non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes.

(e) In 2019, the Company recorded non-recurring tax benefits of $1,663 and $3,134 during the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, related to certain deferred tax assets and liabilities. In 2018, the Company finalized its transition tax expense under the Tax Reform Act and recorded tax expense of $5,012 and $176 during the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The Company also recorded non-recurring tax benefits of $6,274 with respect to its unused 2018 foreign branch income tax credits under IRC regulations issued in December 2018 and certain deferred tax assets of $1,712 during the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2018.

(f) Tax impact includes $2,306 and $7,227 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively, $1,211 and $1,789 during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively, and $21 during the three months ended September 30, 2019 related to discrete benefit recognized in income tax expense on adoption of ASU No. 2016-09, Compensation - Stock Compensation.