Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) for the fourth quarter 2019 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 27 February, 2020 at 14:00 CET.

Attend by webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fy5bpxya





Attend by conference call:

UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

US: +1 631 510 7495

Norway: +47 23 96 02 64

Confirmation code: 1579384





For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15

ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of 14 modern VLGC. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

