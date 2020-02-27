Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Products & Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics, Distribution, Storage), Phases ( l, ll, lll, lV), Drug Type (Small Molecule, Biologics),Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, Blood Disorders) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trial supplies market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.71 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Prominent players operating in the global clinical trial supplies market include Alamc Group (UK), Catalent, Inc. (US), PCI Services (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Sharp Packaging Services (US), Biocair (UK), O&M Movianto (US), KLIFO A/S (Denmark), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).



Increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the globalization of clinical trials & harmonization of regulations are driving the overall growth of the clinical trial supplies market



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the globalization of clinical trials & harmonization of regulations. However, the increasing cost of drug development and clinical trials is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Logistics services segment to account for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market in 2020



Based on service, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into logistics; distribution, storage, and retention; packaging, labeling, and blinding; manufacturing; comparator sourcing; and solutions. The logistics services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the globalization of clinical trials and the increasing number of trials involving temperature-sensitive products.



Oncology segment to account for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market, by therapeutic area, in 2020



Based on the therapeutic area, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into oncology, neurological and mental disorders, infectious and immune system diseases, digestive system diseases, blood disorders, and other therapeutic areas. The oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period majorly due to the high and growing number of research studies on cancer therapeutics and a large number of companies focusing on bringing innovative cancer drugs to the market.



North America will continue to dominate the clinical trial supplies market during the forecast period



In 2020, North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for clinical trial supplies, followed by Europe. The presence of well-established CROs and the high and growing investments in drug discovery and development by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in North America are the major factors responsible for the large share of this region in the global market.



However, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing number of CROs in the region and the presence of less-stringent regulations for clinical trials and patient recruitment in emerging Asia-Pacific countries.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North American Market, By Drug Type & Country, 2020

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2 Globalization of Clinical Trials and Harmonization of Regulations Resulting in the Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Activities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Cost of Drug Development and Clinical Trials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Patent Expirations

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.3 Growth in the Biologics Market



6 Clinical Trial Supplies Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manufacturing

6.2.1 Manufacturing Services Include Full In-House CGMP Analytical Services, Bioanalytical Services, and Particle Characterization

6.3 Packaging, Labeling, and Blinding

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced Packaging to Support the Growth of This Market

6.4 Comparator Sourcing

6.4.1 Growing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry to Drive Market Growth

6.5 Logistics

6.5.1 Globalization of Clinical Trials has Driven the Demand for Logistics Services

6.6 Distribution, Storage, and Retention

6.6.1 End-To-End Tracking of Drugs is an Important Factor in Clinical Trials

6.7 Solutions

6.7.1 Automation in Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials to Drive Market Growth



7 Clinical Trial Supplies Market, By Phase

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Phase I

7.2.1 Quality of Clinical Trial Supplies and Proper Supply and Distribution Play an Important Role in the Success of a Drug in Phase I Trials

7.3 Phase II

7.3.1 Phase II Trials are Designed to Assess the Efficacy of Drugs

7.4 Phase III

7.4.1 Involvement of a Large Number of Patients in Phase III Trials - A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

7.5 Phase IV

7.5.1 Phase IV Studies Allow Researchers to Observe the Long-Term Effects of a Particular Drug in a Considerably Larger Pool of Patients

7.6 Ba/Be Studies

7.6.1 Increasing Patent Expiration to Increase the Demand for Ba/Be Studies



8 Clinical Trial Supplies Market, By Drug Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small-Molecule Drugs

8.2.1 Ease of Development of Small-Molecule Drugs to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Biologic Drugs

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption and Affordability of Biologic Drugs to Drive Market Growth



9 Clinical Trial Supplies Market, By Therapeutic Area

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oncology

9.2.1 High and Growing Number of Research Studies on Cancer Therapeutics to Support Market Growth

9.3 Neurological and Mental Disorders

9.3.1 Increasing Number of Patients Suffering From Neurological Disorders is Driving Market Growth

9.4 Digestive System Diseases

9.4.1 Pharmaceutical Companies are Investing Significantly in R&D for the Development of Innovative Drugs for Digestive System Diseases

9.5 Infectious and Immune System Diseases

9.5.1 Emergence of New Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth

9.6 Blood Disorders

9.6.1 High Global Burden of Blood Disorders has Increased the Focus on Developing Effective Drugs

9.7 Other Therapeutic Areas



10 Clinical Trial Supplies Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Availability of Advanced R&D Infrastructure has Driven the Growth of the US Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Preference of Pharmaceutical Companies to Conduct Clinical Trials in Canada to Support Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European Market

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Favorable Government Initiatives in the UK to Support Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 High Number of Oncology Clinical Trials in France to Drive Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 High Number of Clinical Trials and the Low Drug Approval Time are the Major Factors Driving Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Short Study Start-Up Times and Rising R&D Expenditure to Boost the Growth of the Spanish Market

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Low Cost of Clinical Trials and Large Pharmaceutical R&D Footprint in China to Drive Market Growth

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Low-Cost Services and Availability of Skilled Workforce to Support Market Growth in India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives for Drug Innovation to Support Market Growth in Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Low Cost of Conducting Clinical Trials to Support Market Growth in Australia

10.4.5 Singapore

10.4.5.1 Increasing Focus of Various Companies on Singapore to Support Market Growth

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.6.1 Government Support for Drug Innovation to Support Market Growth in South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Other RoW Countries



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Service Launches

11.3.2 Agreements and Collaborations

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Expansions

11.3.5 Other Developments

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

11.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.4.2 Visionary Leaders

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.5 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Catalent Inc.

12.2 Almac Group

12.3 Parexel International Corporation

12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.5 PCI Services

12.6 UDG Healthcare PLC

12.7 Biocair

12.8 Bilcare Limited

12.9 O&M Movianto (Part of Owens & Minor)

12.10 KLIFO A/S

12.11 Capsugel (Part of Lonza Group)

12.12 Infosys Limited

12.13 PRA Health Sciences Inc.

12.14 Eurofins Scientific

12.15 Marken (Subsidiary of UPS)

12.16 Seveillar Clinical Trial Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 N-Side

12.18 Metrics Contract Services

12.19 SIRO Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd.

12.20 CSM-Clingen Company



